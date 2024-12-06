Ministry denies claims of ‘map license fee’ on shopkeepers

Ministry denies claims of ‘map license fee’ on shopkeepers

ANKARA
Ministry denies claims of ‘map license fee’ on shopkeepers

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has refuted reports claiming that tradesmen and shopkeepers will be required to pay a “map license fee” for sharing map or location data.

In a statement issued on Dec. 5, the ministry clarified that the proposed changes to the Law on Geographical Information Systems do not apply to small business owners.

It emphasized that the law exclusively covers real and private legal entities that generate income by producing geographic data as defined by the National Geographic Data Responsibility Matrix and explicitly excludes tradesmen who use location-sharing tools on social media or websites to assist customers in finding their businesses.

Addressing the controversy, Deputy President Cevdet Yılmaz described the claims as “completely unrealistic.”

“The information that a fee or tax will be levied on tradesmen who share location is absolutely untrue. This law concerns entities that profit from producing geographic data and does not concern tradesmen who share location on social media accounts,” he said.

The statement follows widespread media reports suggesting that businesses, including restaurants, cafes, barbershops and small retail stores, would be subject to annual license fees ranging from 1,750 Turkish Liras (approximately $50) to 1.75 million liras for sharing map-based location information.

The reports claimed that practices ranging from simple actions —displaying an address on a website or sharing location via messaging apps like WhatsApp — to broadcasting mapped weather and traffic updates in commercial media would fall under the scope of the proposed amendment.

The reports, which estimated that approximately 6 million businesses nationwide would be affected, caused widespread concern among business owners, who feared economic burdens and steep penalties for non-compliance up to 10 times the license fee.

Environment Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad
LATEST NEWS

  1. With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

    With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

  2. South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

    South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

  3. Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown

    Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown

  4. Türkiye does not have eyes 'even on pebble of any country': Erdoğan

    Türkiye does not have eyes 'even on pebble of any country': Erdoğan

  5. Türkiye, Iran, Russia meet in Doha to discuss Syria

    Türkiye, Iran, Russia meet in Doha to discuss Syria
Recommended
Türkiye does not have eyes even on pebble of any country: Erdoğan

Türkiye does not have eyes 'even on pebble of any country': Erdoğan

Türkiye warns Greek Cyprus increasing armament risk arms race on island

Türkiye warns Greek Cyprus' increasing armament risk 'arms race' on island
Borusan celebrates its 80th anniversary

Borusan celebrates its 80th anniversary
HBO Max to launch in Türkiye next year

HBO Max to launch in Türkiye next year
UNESCO recognizes traditional ‘tulum’ making, performance

UNESCO recognizes traditional ‘tulum’ making, performance

Historic library preserves country’s rare, notable books

Historic library preserves country’s rare, notable books
Türkiye emerges among top 5 in education improvement: TIMSS 2023 report

Türkiye emerges among top 5 in education improvement: TIMSS 2023 report
WORLD With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

With Sunday’s collapse of Syria’s Baath regime and the end of the Assad family era, Syrians were seen toppling statues of Hafez al-Assad, the late father of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in various cities across the country.

ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿