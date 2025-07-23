Ministry cracks down on unsafe products

Ministry cracks down on unsafe products

ISTANBUL
Ministry cracks down on unsafe products

The Trade Ministry ramped up inspections on non-compliant products in the first half of 2025, slapping firms with a total of 24.2 million Turkish Liras in administrative fines.

The ministry inspected 1,071 companies and examined 2,032 batches of goods during the six-month period, according to an official statement.

Focus areas included consumer items such as textiles, footwear, furniture, stationery, child care products, toys and detergents. Special attention was given to goods aimed at vulnerable groups such as babies and children.

For risky items, authorities enforced recalls, market bans and public notifications.

Inspection plans drew from scientific risk assessments, evaluating products for chemical, physical and mechanical hazards, as well as required labeling to inform buyers.

The ministry stressed its "zero tolerance" policy toward unsafe products, adopting proactive measures to spot market risks.

It urged consumers to check labels for health and transparency reasons, noting: "Consumers should pay attention to label information when purchasing products, as it is important for both their health and market transparency."

The ministry highlighted its reporting site, https://guvensizurun.ticaret.gov.tr, which has seen over 5.5 million visits, and affirmed ongoing commitment. "We are resolutely continuing our inspection policies, prioritizing consumer health and trust in the domestic market," it said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Central Bank cuts key interest rate by 300 bps to 43 pct

Central Bank cuts key interest rate by 300 bps to 43 pct
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank cuts key interest rate by 300 bps to 43 pct

    Central Bank cuts key interest rate by 300 bps to 43 pct

  2. İzmir’s Çeşme enforces scheduled water cuts amid critical shortage

    İzmir’s Çeşme enforces scheduled water cuts amid critical shortage

  3. Türkiye mourns 10 workers killed in Eskişehir wildfire

    Türkiye mourns 10 workers killed in Eskişehir wildfire

  4. Thailand, Cambodia clash with jets, rockets, artillery in deadly border row

    Thailand, Cambodia clash with jets, rockets, artillery in deadly border row

  5. Plane carrying nearly 50 crashes in Russia's far east

    Plane carrying nearly 50 crashes in Russia's far east
Recommended
Central Bank cuts key interest rate by 300 bps to 43 pct

Central Bank cuts key interest rate by 300 bps to 43 pct
T-shirts, sneakers and late-night carts dominate online shopping

T-shirts, sneakers and late-night carts dominate online shopping
Yandex Türkiye rolls out AI travel and finance tools

Yandex Türkiye rolls out AI travel and finance tools
South Koreas economy grows in second quarter on exports surge

South Korea's economy grows in second quarter on exports surge
Google-parent Alphabet earnings shine with help of AI

Google-parent Alphabet earnings shine with help of AI
Tesla’s profit drops 16 percent to $1.2 bln on lower auto sales

Tesla’s profit drops 16 percent to $1.2 bln on lower auto sales
Germans reluctant to open wallets despite easing inflation

Germans reluctant to open wallets despite easing inflation
WORLD Thailand, Cambodia clash with jets, rockets, artillery in deadly border row

Thailand, Cambodia clash with jets, rockets, artillery in deadly border row

Thailand launched air strikes on Cambodian military targets on Thursday as Cambodia fired rockets and artillery, killing a civilian, in a dramatic escalation of a long-running border row between the two neighbours.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts key interest rate by 300 bps to 43 pct

Central Bank cuts key interest rate by 300 bps to 43 pct

Türkiye's Central Bank announced on Thursday a reduction in its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, by 300 basis points to 43 percent from the previous 46 percent.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿