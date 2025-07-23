Ministry cracks down on unsafe products

ISTANBUL

The Trade Ministry ramped up inspections on non-compliant products in the first half of 2025, slapping firms with a total of 24.2 million Turkish Liras in administrative fines.

The ministry inspected 1,071 companies and examined 2,032 batches of goods during the six-month period, according to an official statement.

Focus areas included consumer items such as textiles, footwear, furniture, stationery, child care products, toys and detergents. Special attention was given to goods aimed at vulnerable groups such as babies and children.

For risky items, authorities enforced recalls, market bans and public notifications.

Inspection plans drew from scientific risk assessments, evaluating products for chemical, physical and mechanical hazards, as well as required labeling to inform buyers.

The ministry stressed its "zero tolerance" policy toward unsafe products, adopting proactive measures to spot market risks.

It urged consumers to check labels for health and transparency reasons, noting: "Consumers should pay attention to label information when purchasing products, as it is important for both their health and market transparency."

The ministry highlighted its reporting site, https://guvensizurun.ticaret.gov.tr, which has seen over 5.5 million visits, and affirmed ongoing commitment. "We are resolutely continuing our inspection policies, prioritizing consumer health and trust in the domestic market," it said.