Ministry announces new regulations for outdoor music activities

ISTANBUL
Within the scope of the noise regulation of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, music activities in stadiums, parks, squares and other concerts and festival areas can be organized for a maximum of five consecutive days, while the hours of the activities have been limited between 10 a.m. and 1 a.m.

The ministry has determined the principles of the Environmental Noise Control Regulation published on Nov. 30, 2022. Accordingly, workplaces and marine vehicles which organize music activities will have to obtain a special license valid for three years.

Outdoor music activities will be allowed to hold between 10 a.m. and 1 a.m.

For organizations with high noise levels, such as public concerts and youth festivals organized by various organizations and municipalities, permission will not be required for up to five days.

However, public concerts and music festivals exceeding five days can be held by obtaining permission from the provincial directorate of the ministry.

Explaining that the sound level of musical activities to be held in the open air will be measured online through a system to be established in the provincial directorates and also linked to the ministry headquarters, officials said that a fine will be imposed on enterprises that do not comply with the specified maximum sound levels.

Workplaces that are fined three times for sound level violations will not be able to obtain the license for two years.

