Ministry aims to curb pesticide use with new system

ISTANBUL
The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry is transitioning to a new agricultural model to curb pesticide use.

Agriculture Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced that under the new “plant prescription” model, agricultural chemicals will now be sold only with a prescription.

Producers will no longer be able to purchase pesticides from dealers at will; prescriptions will be issued based on the size of the land and the type of crop and pesticides will be obtained accordingly, the minister said.

According to Yumaklı, the practice will start this year in designated pilot regions and will be implemented nationwide next year.

In this new approach, pesticides — used to protect plants from pests and increase yields — will be sold similarly to pharmacological products, only with a prescription, he said.

Stating that “our efforts to reduce pesticide use continue,” Yumaklı explained that the initiative would fundamentally change how agricultural chemicals are used.

He noted that while 27 EU countries conduct 100,000 inspections annually, Türkiye alone carries out 100,000 inspections each year.

Yumaklı emphasized that with the new system, farmers will not be able to simply walk into a store and buy any amount of pesticide.

“We will write in advance on the prescription how much area and which plant will be treated. Our farmers will go to the dealer and get the pesticide according to this prescription, just as in purchasing medicine from a pharmacy. If your field needs 10 units, you will not be able to buy 15. You will obtain the right pesticide at the right dose for that crop,” he explained.

