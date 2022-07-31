Ministers condemn attacks on 3 cemevis in Ankara

ANKARA

Ministers and Türkiye’s Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet) have condemned the recent attacks on three cemevis, Alevi houses of worship, in the capital Ankara: One in Çankaya district and two in Mamak district.

“The despicable attack, which was planned to provocate, is being investigated in every aspect,” Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.

The suspect who disappeared after the attacks was caught on his way to Ankara’s neighboring province of Eskişehir and detained, the minister added.

“I condemn the attack and the attacker,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said, adding that the incident in the cemevis is an attack on the nation and its moral values.

The attack will be illuminated in all its aspects with the initiation of the judicial process, Bozdağ added.

Ali Erbaş, the head of Diyanet, also shared a post on his Twitter account.

“I fiercely condemn the attack on the cemevis in Ankara. We will continue to maintain our unity and solidarity without giving any opportunity to those who are trying to insult our fellowship,” Erbaş said.

“We curse the attacks on three separate cemevis in Ankara. These attacks have been made on all of us. May our unity and strength be with them forever,” Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik said.