Minister vows to strengthen access to justice

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç on Nov. 12 reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening access to justice, describing it as one of the fundamental pillars of a democratic state governed by the rule of law.

"Justice is the strongest guarantee of human dignity. The right to access justice is one of the fundamental elements that enable the protection of human dignity," Tunç said at an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) meeting in Madrid.

The minister said the strength of justice lies in “establishing a system where even the weakest have access.”

“As Türkiye, we see strengthening access to justice as one of the primary goals of our democratic state governed by the rule of law,” he added.

In his speech, Tunç also addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling it “a tragedy that deeply shakes human dignity” and condemning what he described as “the trampling of fundamental rights, especially the right to life, and all human values” in the enclave.

“Gaza is a test of justice where the world remains silent today,” Tunç said. “A collective will must be demonstrated against this atrocity, and the requirements of law, justice and human dignity must be fulfilled.”

The OECD meeting brought together justice ministers, senior officials, academics and civil society representatives from more than 40 countries to discuss global challenges in justice systems. The next gathering will be held in Istanbul, which Tunç described as “a meeting point for different cultures, beliefs and ideas.”