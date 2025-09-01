Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

ANKARA
Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has pledged to combat attempts to target the judiciary and smear its members with unfounded accusations as Türkiye marked the start of the new judicial year on Sept. 1.

The judicial recess, a collective leave for courts that began on July 20, officially ended on Sept. 1.

“We will never allow our judiciary, which delivers rulings on behalf of our nation, to be targeted with slander, lies and disinformation,” Tunç said in a written statement issued for the opening of the judicial year.

In March, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was arrested on corruption charges along with several other mayors from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). The CHP denounced the detentions as politically motivated. Both İmamoğlu and CHP leader Özgür Özel also face probes over their remarks concerning Chief Prosecutor Akın Gürlek, who is overseeing the investigations.

Tunç further underlined that the government’s initiative for a “terror-free Türkiye,” aimed at securing the disarmament of the PKK terrorist organization, would succeed on the foundations of justice, leaving future generations a safer and more peaceful country.

As part of the long-standing tradition marking the start of the judicial year, members of the Court of Appeals visited the mausoleum of Türkiye’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on Sept. 1.

“We continue to work with all our strength to ensure justice is delivered accurately, swiftly and effectively. Guided by your vision of contemporary civilization, we will persist in advancing in the light of justice,” Court of Appeals President Ömer Kerkez wrote in the official guestbook.

In Istanbul, a separate ceremony marking the opening of the judicial year was attended by Chief Prosecutors Gürlek and Zafer Koç as well as Governor Davut Gül.

“Our priorities in the new judicial year are to conclude trials and investigations within a reasonable timeframe, to enhance transparency in judicial services, to ensure more effective protection of victims’ rights and to make justice services accessible to all our citizens,” Koç said.

