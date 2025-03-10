Minister vows new steps to address stray animal crisis following death of child

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has addressed the recent incident in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, where a 2-year-old child died following a vicious street dog attack, confirming that an inspector had been dispatched to the region to investigate the event.

The attack occurred in the Başak neighborhood, where the child was assaulted by a pack of approximately 10 stray dogs. Despite immediate medical attention, the child succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Yerlikaya assured the public that the ministry was closely monitoring the situation and had already taken action, expressing condolences to the family and loved ones. He added that such events, especially in the year 2025, cannot be tolerated, particularly when street animals are involved.

The minister emphasized that the government is committed to addressing the issue of stray animals comprehensively. He stated that clear instructions had been given to all governors to ensure the collection and proper management of stray animals.

“I have instructed all governors. Starting today, we wll begin monitoring the numbers of animals in shelters, and these figures will be made available to the public monthly,” Yerlikaya said.

He revealed plans to establish a commission responsible for regular inspections, ensuring that the process of gathering and rehabilitating stray animals is in line with the law. “The law is clear, and we are a state governed by law. We will not allow any neglect,” he affirmed.

In addition to the immediate investigation in Konya, Yerlikaya noted that similar measures had been taken in other cities, including Hakkari, where similar tragic events had occurred in the past.

He also underlined the importance of proper care and responsibility in managing stray animals. Moving forward, Yerlikaya pledged to provide regular updates on the issue on the 12th of each month in both written and verbal forms. “Any complaints or concerns should be directed to 112,” he concluded.

In May, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) called for revisions to the Animal Rights Law, arguing that the existing sterilization-based approach was insufficient to manage the stray dog population and ensure public safety.

Following heated debates and criticism, the parliament ratified the controversial bill on July 30, which took effect in December.