Minister visits country’s largest hospital for inspections before launch

  • August 19 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has paid a visit to Etlik City Hospital, a health center in the capital Ankara which will be the country’s largest hospital based on field size, to conduct inspections before it is opened to service officially.

“We visited the hospital to inspect the latest preparations before the opening,” Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Aug. 18.

The hospital, which is also Ankara’s second city hospital, will be inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “at the end of the year.”

Highlighting Etlik Hospital will be Türkiye’s largest hospital based on field size, Koca tweeted, “With a total bed capacity of 3,724, there are some 938 polyclinics in the hospital.”

“Best wishes for the new hospital,” he added.

Erdoğan first mentioned the opening of the Etlik City Hospital in a speech he gave on March 24.

The construction of the hospital was about 883 million euros, according to local media reports.

