Minister signals reopening of Discord, Roblox

Minister signals reopening of Discord, Roblox

ANKARA
Minister signals reopening of Discord, Roblox

Currently banned in Türkiye, both Discord and Roblox could see the restrictions lifted if the platforms implement corrective actions, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

“We believe that if a platform has beneficial material, we can keep using it provided they [authorities] eliminate its negative effects,” Uraloğlu told private broadcaster CNN Türk.

He noted that after court-imposed penalties on Roblox, which initially had no representation in Türkiye, officials from the platform reached out to Turkish authorities.

Uraloğlu stated that in response to some of Türkiye’s demands, officials from both platforms rejected the requests, citing the laws of the countries where they were founded. “Such platforms are subject to penalties in various parts of the world,” he argued.

On a positive note, the minister mentioned that ongoing talks with authorities are aimed at finding a middle ground. "If we reach an agreement, they could be reopened as a result of a legal process.”

The minister also touched upon the ongoing process of regulating social media use among children. “Children will not be permitted to create social media profiles. This is allowed with parental consent in some nations. This is not what we desire. People under the age of 16 should not use social media.”

Türkiye imposed a ban on Discord on Oct. 9 last year over child abuse concerns as the platform refused to share certain IP addresses with Turkish authorities. The move by Türkiye’s communications authority came after a ruling by a court in the capital Ankara amid suspicion the platform had been used for "the sexual abuse of children and obscenity.”

Similarly, on Aug. 7, Roblox was also prohibited due to content that could potentially lead to child abuse.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

    Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

  2. Erbakan announces presidential bid

    Erbakan announces presidential bid

  3. Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

    Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

  4. TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

    TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

  5. Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025

    Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025
Recommended
Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family

Erdoğan promises new policies to protect family
Erbakan announces presidential bid

Erbakan announces presidential bid
Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case
TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports
Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025

Greek consul general in Istanbul expects 200,000 visas in 2025
Foreign minister vows to prevent terrorism in Syria

Foreign minister vows to prevent terrorism in Syria

Five lieutenants dismissed over sword oath

Five lieutenants dismissed over sword oath
WORLD Rwanda welcomes proposed joint summit

Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint summit

Rwanda welcomed on Sunday calls for a joint regional summit over the escalating conflict in DR Congo.

ECONOMY Women account for 35 percent of homebuyers last year

Women account for 35 percent of homebuyers last year

Around 1.5 million homes were sold in Türkiye last year, while 35 percent of those properties were purchased by women.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿