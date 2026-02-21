Minister signals lawsuit over ‘secularism statement’ amid Ramadan circular row

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has announced that he will file a lawsuit against a public declaration defending secularism, issued after the ministry’s Ramadan-themed school directive, arguing that the statement falsely portrays the initiative.

The controversy stems from a Feb. 12 circular issued by the ministry, outlining a series of school activities centered on the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

According to the guidelines, preschool and primary school students will participate in teacher-guided mosque visits to observe Ramadan traditions firsthand.

At the middle and high school levels, the program includes seminar series, featuring invited experts to hold discussions with students.

The directive has sparked a public debate, with critics noting that the measures amount to the normalization of religious rituals in schools.

Amid this growing backlash, a coalition of 168 artists, academics, journalists, lawyers and educators signed a manifesto titled “We Defend Secularism Together.”

While the text accused authorities of eroding secular education, it contained no reference to the month of Ramadan.

Tekin dismissed the criticism and said the declaration misrepresents the content of the guide.

He insisted that all activities are voluntary and that there is no requirement for student participation, no grading linked to events and no instructions to take or share students’ photographs.

Tekin also questioned the legitimacy of the manifesto’s claims, asking who has the authority to define secularism and the rules of law.

Announcing his intention to take the matter to court, Tekin said that while the signatories were free to express their views, he too would exercise his democratic right to seek legal redress.