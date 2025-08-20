Minister reports major gains in overseas oil and gas output

ISTANBUL

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that overseas oil and natural gas production has reached a significant level.

According to Bayraktar, in July, overseas operations yielded 339 million cubic meters of natural gas and 1.1 million barrels of oil.

Highlighting the potential of domestic resources — particularly the Gabar and Sakarya Gas Fields — Bayraktar said they aim to take oil and gas production to much higher levels.

“We will accelerate our work both at home and abroad, and God willing, we will become a self‑sufficient country in energy,” he stated.

Bayraktar noted that, thanks to domestic and overseas operations, Türkiye now meets 15 percent of its oil needs and 16 percent of its natural gas needs through its own production, in line with the “Fully Independent Türkiye in Energy” vision.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, domestic oil and gas production continues at full pace.

In July, oil production from fields across Türkiye totaled 4 million barrels, while monthly natural gas production reached 288 million cubic meters. Combined oil and gas output in July amounted to 5.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.