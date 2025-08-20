Minister reports major gains in overseas oil and gas output

Minister reports major gains in overseas oil and gas output

ISTANBUL
Minister reports major gains in overseas oil and gas output

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that overseas oil and natural gas production has reached a significant level.

According to Bayraktar, in July, overseas operations yielded 339 million cubic meters of natural gas and 1.1 million barrels of oil.

Highlighting the potential of domestic resources — particularly the Gabar and Sakarya Gas Fields — Bayraktar said they aim to take oil and gas production to much higher levels.

“We will accelerate our work both at home and abroad, and God willing, we will become a self‑sufficient country in energy,” he stated.

Bayraktar noted that, thanks to domestic and overseas operations, Türkiye now meets 15 percent of its oil needs and 16 percent of its natural gas needs through its own production, in line with the “Fully Independent Türkiye in Energy” vision.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, domestic oil and gas production continues at full pace.

In July, oil production from fields across Türkiye totaled 4 million barrels, while monthly natural gas production reached 288 million cubic meters. Combined oil and gas output in July amounted to 5.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

gains,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

    Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

  2. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  3. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  4. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  5. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Recommended
Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000
US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs

US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs
US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding

US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding
Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use

Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use
Turkish Airlines offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted

Turkish Airlines' offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted
Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite

Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite
India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king

India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king
WORLD Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Europe has registered a record number of outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as chikungunya and West Nile virus this year, the EU health agency said Wednesday, saying climate change was contributing to a "new normal".
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿