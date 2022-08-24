Minister expects significant decline in infection cases within weeks

  • August 24 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
A significant decline in the number of COVID-19 infections in the next two or three weeks is expected, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has expressed.

“The number of daily infections has decreased to some 10,000,” Koca said while talking to journalists on Aug. 23.

According to the minister, the hospitalization numbers are also on the decline.

Reminding that the number of infections peaked some three weeks ago, Koca said, “We are expecting a decline in the next three or four weeks.”

When asked if there would be a rise in infections again, the minister estimated, “Maybe in November or December.”

“However, it will be like seasonal flu,” he added.

Stressing that caution against coronavirus should be taken, Koca once again made a call to people, especially those over 65, to get their vaccine booster shots.

The new education season in the country will begin on Sept. 12. “There will not be a postponement in the opening of schools,” the minister added.

China’s autumn harvest is under "severe threat" from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country’s hottest summer on record.

