Minister expects agreement on minimum wage this week

Minister expects agreement on minimum wage this week

ANKARA
Minister expects agreement on minimum wage this week

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin has said the parties involved in the talks to determine the new wage could reach an agreement this week.

The commission, which includes representatives from the labor union Türk-İş, the Turkish Confederation of Employers’ Association (TİSK) and the government held two rounds this month, and the next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20.

“We will reach an agreement in the minimum wage discussions on Tuesday (Dec. 20). We will agree to a wage which meets workers’ expectations and employers could afford to pay,” Bilgin said.

He noted that in the minimum wage discussions the government could step in to mediate and try to find a midway solution between the workers’ and employers’ sides if the parties fail to reach an agreement.

Neither Türk-İş nor TİSK has made their proposal for the new minimum wage, which should come into force in 2023.

Ergün Atalay, the president of the labor union, previously said they would not accept any offer below 7,785 Turkish Liras, which according to research by Türk-İş is the hunger threshold for a family of four.

The minimum wage was increased by 30 percent to a net of 5,500 Turkish Liras in July. The increase came on top of the 50 percent hike in January, which brought the minimum wage to a net of 4,250 liras.
According to official data, 6 million people, or around 38 percent of all employees, receive minimum wage in Türkiye.

Economy,

WORLD Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy

Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
IMF approves $3 billion loan to Egypt

IMF approves $3 billion loan to Egypt
Turkish Airlines plans large hiring next year

Turkish Airlines plans large hiring next year
Türkiye’s gas storage 100 percent full: official

Türkiye’s gas storage 100 percent full: official
EU, Azerbaijan launch Black Sea electricity link

EU, Azerbaijan launch Black Sea electricity link
EU reaches deal on major carbon market reform

EU reaches deal on major carbon market reform
French growth to slow to 0.3 pct in 2023: central bank

French growth to slow to 0.3 pct in 2023: central bank
WORLD Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy

Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy

At least 31 Thai Navy sailors were missing on Monday after their vessel sank off the southeastern coast of Thailand, a naval spokesperson said.

ECONOMY EU, Azerbaijan launch Black Sea electricity link

EU, Azerbaijan launch Black Sea electricity link

Azerbaijan agreed Saturday to supply the European Union with electricity via a subsea cable, inking a deal in Bucharest as the bloc diversifies energy supply away from Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

SPORTS ‘Break Point,’ Netflix’s ‘Drive’ for tennis, debuts Jan. 13

‘Break Point,’ Netflix’s ‘Drive’ for tennis, debuts Jan. 13

A Netflix docuseries about Professional tennis called “Break Point,” think of it as that sport’s answer to the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” will debut on Jan. 13, three