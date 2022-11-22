Minister dismisses money laundering probe claims

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has dismissed “groundless allegations” suggesting that Türkiye is facing a money laundering investigation and that it is on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) blacklist.

“The Treasury and Finance Ministry, with all its units, continues its fight against money launderers and financiers of terrorism as well as all criminal organizations with determination today as we did in the past,” Nebati tweeted on Nov. 21.

The FATF has not leveled any criticism regarding the wealth amnesty scheme and the net error and omission in the balance of payments, Nebati said.

“The FATF, in its statement dated October 2022, clearly acknowledged that we took additional and positive steps regarding the issue. In its report, the FATF also said that Türkiye made a high-level political commitment to strengthen the effectiveness of its anti-money laundering and combat the financing of terrorism regime,” Nebati added.

He noted that the FATF statement stressed that Türkiye has increased its human resources and uses domestic freezing decisions in line with the country’s risk profile.

“Also, it was assessed that our country is largely in compliance with all FATF standards, which are referred to as ‘Big 6,’” Nebati said.

“The allegations suggesting that an international money laundering probe will be launched against our country are totally groundless and damaging the reputation of the Republic of Türkiye. Opening of an investigation or the inclusion of our country into the FATF’s blacklist is absolutely out of the question,” the minister added.

Nebati separately, welcomed the new saving instrument offered on Borsa Istanbul.

“As of today, the Directorate General of Mint and Stamp Printing House will offer mint certificates through Borsa Istanbul,” he said, adding that this new instrument will also help the local currency keep its value.

Investors who want to invest in gold will be able to acquire Turkish State Mint Gold Certificates from Borsa İstanbul Equity Market Commodity Market Segment, and may receive physical delivery of the gold upon request in exchange for the commodity certificates,” Borsa Istanbul said in a statement.

 

Economy,

