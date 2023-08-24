Minister confirms timely start of education in quake zone

ŞANLIURFA
Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has announced that the upcoming education period in the earthquake-affected region is set to commence without delay, with comprehensive measures in place to ensure a smooth start.

"The education process will begin without any problems. We have taken all the necessary measures to solve the problems, including compulsory remedial training for our students, and accommodation and transportation for our teachers," Tekin stated during a press briefing in Şanlıurfa on Aug. 23.

The minister emphasized that all necessary precautions have been taken to inaugurate education activities in the earthquake zone from Sept. 11 onwards.

"We have meticulously planned a three-phase strategy to fulfill the demand for classrooms. Some of our initiatives are set to be finalized by Sept. 11, while others are on track for completion by the beginning of the spring semester. We have successfully concluded investment projects, with the rest aligning with the upcoming September term," he explained.

Meanwhile, Gülcan Kış, a lawmaker of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker, posed inquiries to Tekin through parliamentary channels. Her queries centered on the structural reinforcement of school buildings and the execution of damage assessment studies, particularly in light of schools being among the primary gathering points following earthquakes.

Kış expressed concerns about the apprehensions shared by parents, students and educators as the academic year's start date neared, raising the issue of whether educational institutions were adequately earthquake-resistant.

"The public is eager for clarity regarding these precautionary measures. Reports from official sources indicate lingering grievances concerning unresolved earthquake resilience tests and essential inspections," she commented.

