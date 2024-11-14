Minimum wage talks for millions of workers to start next month

Minimum wage talks for millions of workers to start next month

ANKARA
Minimum wage talks for millions of workers to start next month

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan has voiced hope that a consensus between the sides could be reached on the minimum wage that will take effect in 2025.

The Minimum Wage Commission, which brings together representatives of employers, workers and the government, will commence talks in December.

“We hope a figure will emerge [out of the talks] which all sides agree on,” Işıkhan said, speaking at parliament’s budget and planning commission during the discussions on his ministry’s budget for 2025.

Işıkhan recalled that the minimum wage was hiked by 254 percent in real terms from 184 liras in 2002 to 17,002 liras this year (around $495).

"We aim for a wage level that our stakeholders can agree on... without disrupting the overall stability of our economy,” the minister added.

Addressing the minister at the session, Veli Ağbaga, a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) said that 57 percent of employees receive the minimum wage.

"It is not the minimum wage, it has become the ‘regular wage,’” Ağbaba said.

CHP says the minimum wage should be at least 30,000 liras.

The Minimum Wage Commission announces the new wage rate, which takes effect in January, toward the end of December.

In the face of rampant inflation, the minimum wage was raised twice in 2022 and 2023.

The new minimum wage is unlikely to satisfy neither employers nor workers, Erdal Bahçıvan, president of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) said earlier this week.

Most employers expect a 25 percent increase in the minimum wage. If this scenario materializes the new minimum wage for millions of workers will rise to around 21,250 liras.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case

Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case

    Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case

  2. Man detained after firing shots near Israel’s Consulate

    Man detained after firing shots near Israel’s Consulate

  3. Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

    Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

  4. Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

  5. Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

    Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report
Recommended
Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report
Şimşek vows to continue implementing economic program

Şimşek vows to continue implementing economic program
Türkiye, UK hold new round of tourism cooperation meeting

Türkiye, UK hold new round of tourism cooperation meeting

Lebanon economic losses top $5 billion in year of clashes

Lebanon economic losses top $5 billion in year of clashes
TikTok makes AI driven ad tool available globally

TikTok makes AI driven ad tool available globally
Japanese growth slows as new PM readies stimulus

Japanese growth slows as new PM readies stimulus
Ankara endorses declaration to triple nuclear energy by 2050

Ankara endorses declaration to triple nuclear energy by 2050
WORLD Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

At least 10 people died and others were injured in a blaze at a nursing home near Zaragoza, Spain, before firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, local authorities said on Nov. 15.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks face improved prospects following the recent sovereign rating upgrade, and reduced near-term macroeconomic and financial stability risks are driving reduced financing pressures and renewed investor confidence, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿