Türkiye increases minimum wage by 30 percent for 2025

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Dec. 24 that the country's minimum wage will increase to 22,104 Turkish Liras ($628) net per month starting Jan. 1, 2025.

This represents a 30 percent hike from the current 17,002 liras ($483).

"We have also increased the minimum wage support, provided by the state, for each minimum wage earner from 700 liras to 1,000 liras," Işıkhan said, following a meeting of the minimum wage commission.

He emphasized the government's goal to protect and increase purchasing power, particularly for fixed-income citizens.

"Our country is strengthening its economic stability day by day. However, I would like to point out that Türkiye is in a serious disinflation process," Işıkhan added.

Underlining that the minimum wage is determined through a social dialogue mechanism, Işıkhan said that they worked to adopt "the most balanced level" by evaluating macroeconomic dynamics as well as the suggestions of worker and employer representatives.

The announced increase falls 17 percentage points below November's annual inflation rate of 47.09 percent. The government's decision to base the wage increase on an "expected inflation rate" rather than the current rate has been viewed as an attempt to curb inflation.

The Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (Türk-İş), which represents workers in minimum wage negotiations, boycotted the Dec. 24 meeting. The union stated it "decided not to attend the meeting organized without any information on the minimum wage proposal."

Türk-İş deemed the announced figure "unacceptable even if set for six months." The union had previously demanded a 74 percent increase, which would have raised the minimum wage to 29,583 liras ($840).

Türkiye hiked the minimum wage by 49 percent in 2024 but have skipped the midyear increase, unlike a year ago, while tackling inflation. For 2025, there's no mention of a mid-year adjustment.

In a move to protect consumers, Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has issued a warning to businesses contemplating unfair price increases on essential food items after the minimum wage adjustment.

"We will continue our strong and determined fight against those who aim to manipulate the market with artificial fluctuations by increasing prices exorbitantly," the ministry said.

“In this process, in coordination with the Trade Ministry, we will carry out all necessary inspections to ensure market order and protect the rights of our consumers, and we will apply the most severe measures against those who apply exorbitant prices,” it added.