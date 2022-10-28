Miniature structures have every detail

Miniature structures have every detail

KOCAELİ
Miniature structures have every detail

İsmail Kuş (36), a tradesman living in the Çayırova district of the northwestern province of Kocaeli, makes lifelike miniature structures using clay, wood, cardboard and plastic in his workshop in a room of his house.

In his collection, each of 5,000-6,000 pieces, Kuş shows every detail from the carpet hanging on the balcony, the furniture and machinery in the houses to the garbage thrown in front of the door. “There are many who want to buy my works, but I don’t want to sell them. My goal is to open an exhibition in the future,” he says.

A hardware wholesaler in Çayırova district, Kuş got involved in the art of miniatures after a friend asked for wooden materials to make a model rake and then he made a village house using some 300 pieces.

In his workshop he created in a room of his house, Kuş transforms the places that can be seen in a neighborhood - from the gas station to the oven, from the stationery to the auto repair shop, from the barber to the public toilet – into lifelike miniatures using clay, wood, cardboard and plastic materials. He adds every detail of daily life in his miniatures.

Now he has a collection of some 20 miniature structures each made with 5,000-6,000 pieces, and he says he does not sell his works because they are priceless in terms of sentimental value.

Stating that he makes and paints all pieces in his miniatures, Kuş said: “I first made a village house and then come to the buildings. The construction of one of them takes three to four months. The first things I made took around one week, as the details were added, it started to take months. I make all the pieces in my works myself; I don’t use any ready-made products. I used 6,000 pieces in my last model, including bricks, tiles and paving stones,” he says.

Noting that he produces many miniature structures, Kuş says that he didn’t take any training, but he makes things in his visual memory. “I am trying to shape the model by first looking at the photo on the Internet. Then I make the details using products such as clay, wood, cardboard and plastic. There are not many people in Türkiye who can do this. I want to create a museum of my works in the future,” he says.

ARTS & LIFE Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

    Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

  2. Berlin conductor Petrenko worried ‘no one needs us anymore’

    Berlin conductor Petrenko worried ‘no one needs us anymore’

  3. Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks

    Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks

  4. US ambassador Flake poses as 'James Bond' on Grand Bazaar's roof 

    US ambassador Flake poses as 'James Bond' on Grand Bazaar's roof 

  5. Erdoğan to unveil ‘Century of Türkiye Vision’

    Erdoğan to unveil ‘Century of Türkiye Vision’
Recommended
A century of Surrealism on show at London Design Museum

A century of Surrealism on show at London Design Museum
French electronic music pioneer Jarre shows no fatigue at 74

French electronic music pioneer Jarre shows no fatigue at 74
Rihanna to make music return with track for ‘Black Panther’

Rihanna to make music return with track for ‘Black Panther’
Athens to open Maria Callas museum in 2023: city

Athens to open Maria Callas museum in 2023: city
Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran

An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran
WORLD Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters.

ECONOMY Nearly 35 mln foreign tourists visited Türkiye in January-September

Nearly 35 mln foreign tourists visited Türkiye in January-September

Foreign tourist arrivals in January-September rose by 98 percent from a year ago, while the country’s tourism revenues in the third quarter leaped 27 percent, separate data showed on Oct. 27.
SPORTS Türkiye to appoint sports attachés to 13 countries: Minister

Türkiye to appoint sports attachés to 13 countries: Minister

Türkiye will establish sports consultancy offices in 13 European countries, where attachés will be appointed, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has announced.