Milly Alcock the new Supergirl

LOS ANGELES
House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock is set to star in “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.”

Alcock, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO series, and will play Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El in the upcoming movie.

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn posted the news to Instagram.

“Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU,” Gunn wrote.

“Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira,” Gunn continued.

“Superman: Legacy” will also star David Corenswet as Superman.

The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

No word yet on when production in the film will begin.

