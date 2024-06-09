Millions sit for Türkiye’s massive university entry exam

ISTANBUL

More than 3 million candidates have endeavored to attain the highest possible score in a nationwide university entrance exam during a two-day session over the weekend.

Within Türkiye’s educational system, final-year high school students partake in a standardized test, the results of which determine their placement in universities.

This paramount exam is open not only to high school students but also to individuals of all ages aspiring to enter university.

This year's examination, contested by over 3 million candidates, notably included an 85-year-old participant, marking him as the eldest contender.

University student candidates spent hours answering test questions across various disciplines, including Turkish language, mathematics, natural sciences, history and foreign languages. At the same time, numerous families awaited their children outside the schools, which were off-limits to non-participants.

Regarded as the most significant examination in Türkiye, the sessions were conducted under stringent security protocols. Examinees were prohibited from bringing any items into the examination hall, including pens, with the sole exception of water. The official organization overseeing these standardized tests provides necessary items like pens and erasers within the examination rooms, in a bid to avert any cheating attempt.

During the examination sessions, nearly 1 million personnel were deployed, with stringent security measures becoming evident months prior during the question preparation phase.

The employees involved in the printing, packaging and distribution of the exam booklets experienced approximately 40 days of isolation from the external world. Over 100 individuals, including experts, faculty members, printing staff and catering personnel, were confined to a facility in the capital Ankara, and only permitted to exit after the conclusion of the final examination session on the evening of June 9.

Throughout this period, the personnel did not engage in any communication via telephone or internet, even with their families, until the end of the last session.

The results are expected to be announced on July 17, and as per usual practice, the university placement processes are expected to be finalized by the latest in September.

The event garnered substantial media attention, with cameras capturing the anticipatory moments of anxious university hopefuls outside various schools across the country prior to the exam.

Cameras also recorded students who narrowly missed the examination by mere minutes, while some security personnel managed to usher candidates in just seconds before the deadline.

Those who achieve the highest scores and attain top rankings typically opt for prestigious state universities such as Boğaziçi University and Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ). Among the high scorers, the most sought-after programs include engineering, medicine and law.