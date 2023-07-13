Millions of students struggle to choose high school

ISTANBUL

Following the high school entrance exams, millions of students are in a hurry to enroll in their desired schools while many of them are actively seeking scholarships from institutions.

In accordance with the registration calendar of private schools, students and their families have made their pre-registrations to their desired schools on July 5, based on the minimum exam score that each school considers to be appropriate.

Schools have announced the list of students whose enrollment applications have been accepted, along with a list of substitute students, on July 6-7.

On July 11, the second and final enrollment period started and was completed on the same day. Schools placed students in the vacant quotas remaining from the pre-registration applications.

Due to the high demand for private schools, the quotas of most schools were completely filled during the pre-registration period.

The registration period for public high schools where students are placed according to their exam scores and nationwide rankings will be finalized on July 19.

During the high school registration period, families and students include criteria such as foreign language classes, teaching staff, exam score rates and whether the school campus includes facilities for extra-curricular activities.

Meanwhile, the school boards are on a mission to recruit the most successful students, offering comprehensive scholarships to students with lower economic status.

Among the public high schools that offer all kinds of support to high-achieving students, there are also ones that provide future job opportunities.

Demirören Media Vocational High School will offer a monthly scholarship in an amount close to the minimum wage to students who have received a full score in the exam or who have entered the top 1 percent on the national ranking.

Free dormitory facilities will be offered for students enrolling from outside of Istanbul and students' meals, shuttle services, reference books and school uniform fees will be covered.

Students who successfully graduate from the high school will also be offered employment opportunities in the country’s largest media brands.

Several foundations such as the Turkish Education Foundation, Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, Kızılay and the Association for Supporting Contemporary Life also provide scholarship support to high school students.