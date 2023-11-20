Millions of students return to school after mid-term break

ISTANBUL

Nearly 20 million students and more than 1.2 million teachers are set to return to schools on Nov. 20, following the end of the nine-day mid-term break.

The Education Ministry will hold the "Teaching Career Steps Exam" on Nov. 19, the last day of the break.

Sibel Durak, director of psychological counseling and guidance at Bahçeşehir College, has offered suggestions to parents and educators for students who are reluctant to return to the intense pace of school and are experiencing stress and anxiety.

"Each child may have a different reaction to returning to school and classes. Some may be excited and adjust to the school routine very easily, while others may feel quite stressed and anxious,” the director said.

Durak noted that it can be difficult for students to leave their parents and areas of trust during the midterm break.

"First of all, educators and parents should accept the fact that children would not want to return to an environment where school rules and an intense pace surround them after a week of holidays during which they had few responsibilities, traveled and had fun, spent more time with their families and felt free,” she added.

"You can talk to your child if they are worried about school. You can prepare school clothes and a backpack together. Especially on Sunday night and Monday morning, you can help your children control their anxiety by being happy and calm,” Durak stated.

"You can talk to your children if they are worried about school. You can prepare school clothes and a backpack together. Especially on Sunday night and Monday morning, you can help them control their anxiety by staying happy and calm,” Durak stated.

The academic year started on Sep. 11 and will end on June 14, 2024.