Millions of students return to school after mid-term break

Millions of students return to school after mid-term break

ISTANBUL
Millions of students return to school after mid-term break

Nearly 20 million students and more than 1.2 million teachers are set to return to schools on Nov. 20, following the end of the nine-day mid-term break.

The Education Ministry will hold the "Teaching Career Steps Exam" on Nov. 19, the last day of the break.

Sibel Durak, director of psychological counseling and guidance at Bahçeşehir College, has offered suggestions to parents and educators for students who are reluctant to return to the intense pace of school and are experiencing stress and anxiety.

"Each child may have a different reaction to returning to school and classes. Some may be excited and adjust to the school routine very easily, while others may feel quite stressed and anxious,” the director said.

Durak noted that it can be difficult for students to leave their parents and areas of trust during the midterm break.

"First of all, educators and parents should accept the fact that children would not want to return to an environment where school rules and an intense pace surround them after a week of holidays during which they had few responsibilities, traveled and had fun, spent more time with their families and felt free,” she added.

"You can talk to your child if they are worried about school. You can prepare school clothes and a backpack together. Especially on Sunday night and Monday morning, you can help your children control their anxiety by being happy and calm,” Durak stated.

"You can talk to your children if they are worried about school. You can prepare school clothes and a backpack together. Especially on Sunday night and Monday morning, you can help them control their anxiety by staying happy and calm,” Durak stated.

The academic year started on Sep. 11 and will end on June 14, 2024.

returns, mid term break,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

    Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

  2. Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

    Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

  3. World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM

    World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM

  4. Tradition and innovation!

    Tradition and innovation!

  5. Some 31 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital

    Some 31 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital
Recommended
Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza
Naval Academy marks 250th year of foundation

Naval Academy marks 250th year of foundation
Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister

Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister
Snowfall, fierce storms batter many provinces

Snowfall, fierce storms batter many provinces
Speed limit reduced for e-scooters in Istanbul’s 5 districts

Speed limit reduced for e-scooters in Istanbul’s 5 districts
Expert suggests planting hazelnuts at higher altitudes

Expert suggests planting hazelnuts at higher altitudes
WORLD Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

What many deemed impossible just months ago is reality: right-wing populist Javier Milei resoundingly won Argentina's presidency.
ECONOMY EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

The closing ceremony under the DAHIL Project, financed by the European Union, took place on Nov. 16 to showcase Stichting SPARK's rapid intervention, strong local collaborations, and sustainable support to SMEs in the earthquake-affected region of Türkiye.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.