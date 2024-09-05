Millennia-old rare basalt columns discovered in Şanlıurfa

ŞANLIURFA

Hundreds of basalt columns, estimated to be some 2 to 5 million years old, have been discovered during road construction in the southern province of Şanlıurfa's Siverek district and placed under protection.

The unexpected find occurred at the 31st kilometer of the Siverek-Kahta highway, where teacher İlyas Gizligöl noticed the unique formations and promptly documented them. He sent photographs and videos of the structures to academics at Dicle and Harran Universities for further examination.

“These hexagonal structures are clearly out of the ordinary. Their uniqueness is striking,” Gizligöl stated.

Local resident Ferhat Bektaş also acknowledged the importance of the discovery, mentioning that he had encountered similar basalt formations online.

The basalt columns, formed by the ancient volcanic activity of Karacadağ, have been identified as a rare geological phenomenon.

Their formation process involves the cooling and contraction of volcanic lava. When a thick lava flow cools slowly and uniformly, it begins to contract and crack. This contraction occurs because the lava loses volume as it transitions from a molten state to a solid rock.

As the lava cools, it shrinks and cracks into a pattern of polygons, usually hexagons, because this shape allows the most efficient distribution of stress. These cracks propagate downward, resulting in long, vertical columns of basalt.

The regular, hexagonal shapes seen in these columns are a natural outcome of the cooling process, which leads to these remarkable and often symmetrical geological formations.

Mehmet Sait Şahinalp, the head of Harran University's Geography Department, emphasized the discovery's significance. “Basalt columns are seen in only 10-11 places in Türkiye. This is a great find for our province — a natural treasure that dates back millions of years,” Şahinalp said.

“These columns exhibit very regular hexagonal shapes, a feature not commonly seen elsewhere. They represent an important geological heritage.”

Şahinalp highlighted the potential for these formations to contribute to local tourism, noting that Türkiye is home to several geoparks, including the UNESCO-recognized Kula-Salihli Geopark in the western province of Manisa.

“The discovery of such a formation is crucial for our province, both as a geological heritage and as a potential tourism attraction. Scientists, historians and geographers should carry out a study here,” he added.

The location of the basalt columns is particularly advantageous, given its proximity to the Takaran Valley and the route to Nemrut, both popular tourism destinations.

Şahinalp noted that this discovery adds to the region’s already rich historical and cultural importance, highlighted by the presence of Göbeklitepe.

“Geoparks are major tourist attractions worldwide. Bringing this area into the tourism sector could increase brand value and boost tourism revenues for Şanlıurfa,” Şahinalp stated.

Göbeklitepe, also located in the province, is recognized as the world’s oldest known temple complex, dating back 12,000 years.

Often referred to as the “Cradle of Civilization,” Göbeklitepe features massive stone pillars arranged in circular patterns and is considered one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the 21st century. The site, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has drawn global attention and established Şanlıurfa as a key destination for historical tourism.

Şahinalp reiterated the importance of protecting the newly discovered natural heritage. “Just as we safeguard our cultural and historical artifacts, like Göbeklitepe, we must also protect this geological treasure.”

“It is a place discovered during road works, and there has been a partial destruction here. Immediate action is needed to halt ongoing construction and preserve these natural formations,” he urged.

Shortly, after the calls, the area was taken under protection and subjected to detailed inspections with the participation of the Şanlıurfa Provincial Directorate of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and the Natural Heritage Protection Directorate teams, as well as geological engineers.

During the inspection, the area was guarded by gendarmerie teams with a tight security perimeter where the basalt columns were carefully protected around the perimeter.