Milk products output increases in 2021

  • February 15 2022 07:00:00

Milk products output increases in 2021

ANKARA
Milk products output increases in 2021

Nearly all products made of milk increased in Turkey last year, although drinking milk output decreased, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 14. 

The amount of collected cow’s milk in 2021 rose by 2.1 percent on an annual basis to more than 10 million tons, TÜİK said.
Drinking milk production decreased by 5.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year to around 1.5 million tons.

Last year, yoghurt production increased by 1.1 percent to 1.1 million tons, while ayran, or liquid ayran, production went up by 22 percent to about 716,900 tons.

Output of skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, butter and mixed milk cheese rose by 23.9 percent, 15.9 percent, 7.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s chicken meat production rose to 2.2 million tons in 2021, up 5.1 percent from the previous year.
The country recorded 51,301 tons of turkey meat production in 2021, down 11.9 percent year on year.

Hen egg production fell by 2.5 percent to 19.3 billion units over last year.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Exposé’ at Anna Laudel Gallery

‘Exposé’ at Anna Laudel Gallery
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  2. Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

    Turkey-UAE ties essential for regional peace: Erdoğan

  3. Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

    Two earthquakes hit Caucasus, stirring panic in Turkey’s northeast

  4. Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

    Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

  5. Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern

    Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern
Recommended
Japan’s central bank offers bond purchases to keep rates low

Japan’s central bank offers bond purchases to keep rates low
India to sell 5 percent of insurance giant in IPO

India to sell 5 percent of insurance giant in IPO
Saudi transfers oil giant Aramco shares to sovereign fund

Saudi transfers oil giant Aramco shares to sovereign fund
Oil majors face backlash as era of big profits returns

Oil majors face backlash as era of big profits returns
Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways

Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways
Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Milk products output increases in 2021

Milk products output increases in 2021

Nearly all products made of milk increased in Turkey last year, although drinking milk output decreased, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 14. 
SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.