Milk products output increases in 2021

ANKARA

Nearly all products made of milk increased in Turkey last year, although drinking milk output decreased, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 14.

The amount of collected cow’s milk in 2021 rose by 2.1 percent on an annual basis to more than 10 million tons, TÜİK said.

Drinking milk production decreased by 5.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year to around 1.5 million tons.

Last year, yoghurt production increased by 1.1 percent to 1.1 million tons, while ayran, or liquid ayran, production went up by 22 percent to about 716,900 tons.

Output of skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, butter and mixed milk cheese rose by 23.9 percent, 15.9 percent, 7.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s chicken meat production rose to 2.2 million tons in 2021, up 5.1 percent from the previous year.

The country recorded 51,301 tons of turkey meat production in 2021, down 11.9 percent year on year.

Hen egg production fell by 2.5 percent to 19.3 billion units over last year.