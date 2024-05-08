Karpowership, Brazil’s Petrobras to develop joint projects

ISTANBUL

Karpowership has announced that it signed a memorandum of intent (MoI) with Brazil’s Petrobras to combine their respective expertise in the natural gas and power sectors.

This includes liquefaction for both floating and onshore natural gas, storage of natural gas and LNG, as well as regasification programs, to guarantee supply and meet the demand of the energy industry across the Americas, the Turkish energy company said in a statement, adding that investments in the country are part of Karpowership's global strategy.

“It will be an opportunity for us to work together on new business strategies with one of the world's largest energy companies, and potentially expand our offerings to Brazilian society and the Americas," said Beyza Özdemir, regional director of commercial operations for South America at Karpowership.

The company is committed to creating new employment opportunities in the Brazilian maritime, gas and power industries in synergy with international ESG best practices, Özdemir added.

Since 2022, the company has developed the world's fastest LNG-to-power project in Brazil where it now operates four floating plants, known as powerships, with 560 MW of contracted capacity, in addition to two solar energy generation projects in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Karpowership is the owner, operator, and builder of the world’s only powership fleet. It owns and operates a fleet of 40 powerships with more than 6,000 MW installed capacity globally.