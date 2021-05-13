Milk production rises 3.3 pct in Q1

  • May 13 2021 10:00:00

Milk production rises 3.3 pct in Q1

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Milk production rises 3.3 pct in Q1

Turkey's cow milk production rose by 3.3 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to last year, the country's statistical authority revealed on May 12.

The amount of cow milk collected by the integrated dairies reached 2.6 million tons from January to March, TÜİK data showed.

Drinking milk production decreased 1.1 percent year-on-year to 418,884 tons in the first three months of this year.

The country made 192,137 tons of cheese in January-March, 97 percent of which was made from cow milk as the rest was produced from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk.

Yogurt production by integrated dairies fell 4.1 percent, reaching 261,341 tons during the same period.

Production of the salty yogurt drink, ayran, came up at 137,735 tons, down 10.8 percent compared to the same quarter 2020.

According to the National Milk Council data, Turkey exported dairy products worth of $94.7 million in January-March, up from $90.8 million in the same period of last year.

China, Iraq and United Arab Emirates were the top export markets for Turkish dairy products in the first quarter of 2021.

COVID-19, economy,

WORLD Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen

Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to ease COVID-19 restrictions post-Eid holiday

    Turkey to ease COVID-19 restrictions post-Eid holiday

  2. Turkey introduces vaccine ID card to its citizens

    Turkey introduces vaccine ID card to its citizens

  3. Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'

    Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'

  4. Sinovac provides license to Turkey to produce its vaccines

    Sinovac provides license to Turkey to produce its vaccines

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,821 as daily cases hit 13,029

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,821 as daily cases hit 13,029
Recommended
More than 50 pct of Turkeys installed capacity is from renewables: Minister

More than 50 pct of Turkey's installed capacity is from renewables: Minister  
Geothermal and hydropower need more attention: IEA head

Geothermal and hydropower need more attention: IEA head
Turkish companies make $105 mln investment in S Sudan agro-industrial project

Turkish companies make $105 mln investment in S Sudan agro-industrial project

Turkeys poultry output declines in first quarter

Turkey's poultry output declines in first quarter
Turkish Airlines carried 2.4 mln passengers in April

Turkish Airlines carried 2.4 mln passengers in April

NASA awards Turkish technology firm

NASA awards Turkish technology firm
WORLD Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen

Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen

The major U.S. pipeline network forced offline by a cyber attack began to reopen on May 12, its operator said, after a five-day shutdown prompted motorists to frantically stock up on gasoline and some gas stations on the U.S. east coast to close.
ECONOMY More than 50 pct of Turkeys installed capacity is from renewables: Minister

More than 50 pct of Turkey's installed capacity is from renewables: Minister  

Turkey's installed power capacity reached almost 100 thousand megawatts, more than half of which comes from renewable energy resources, said Fatih Dönmez, Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister on May 12.

SPORTS Two young women team up to encourage women’s football in Turkey

Two young women team up to encourage women’s football in Turkey

Two young women, 14-year-old Ela Demiral from Istanbul and 17-year-old Olivia Rose Auffarth from the U.S. state of New York, have started a project called “Goal to Future” to improve women’s football in Turkey.