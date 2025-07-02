Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

ANKARA
Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

Türkiye will host the 2026 NATO summit at a new military complex currently under construction in the capital Ankara, daily Milliyet said on July 2.

The Ay Yıldız Joint Command Headquarters, named after the crescent and star of the Turkish flag, will reportedly serve as the venue for the high-level gathering of alliance leaders.

The complex, occupying 12.6 million square meters, is designed to bring together the country’s key military institutions, including the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the commands of the army, navy and air force.

The “star” section of the campus will be prepared specifically for the summit, according to the report. Turkish officials believe Ankara’s selection over other potential host cities such as Istanbul or Antalya is partly due to its lower tourism traffic in July, which would ease logistical burdens during the summit.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan unveiled the project on Aug. 30, 2021 — coinciding with the anniversary of the 1922 Great Offensive, a decisive campaign in Türkiye's War of Independence. He said the complex will be “a structure that instills fear in enemies and confidence in friends.”

Government officials have described the headquarters as larger than the U.S. Pentagon in scale.

A new Foreign Ministry building is also slated to rise adjacent to the military complex.

The Ay Yıldız campus is planned to host up to 15,000 personnel. Its central crescent-shaped structure will contain five conference halls, including one with a seating capacity of 1,680, and others ranging from 251 to 502 seats. These will be encircled by a 23,000-square-meter ceremonial plaza.

A star-shaped reception and exhibition hall will serve as the focal point at the front of the plaza.

Local media says the headquarters will also feature an underground operations center approximately 30 meters below the surface, equipped with advanced defenses against ballistic, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats, as well as robust cybersecurity measures.

Officials said the campus will become operational in phases, with the Defense Ministry moving in first, followed by military command units completing their relocation by 2028.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

    Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

  2. Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  3. Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

    Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

  4. CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

    CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

  5. 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

    12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion
Recommended
Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks
Erdoğan: We aim for great, powerful Türkiye

Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'
CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul
Hundreds march to mourn Sivas massacre victims

Hundreds march to mourn Sivas massacre victims
Türkiye battles 342 wildfires as heat, winds hamper efforts

Türkiye battles 342 wildfires as heat, winds hamper efforts
Turkish police seize 825 kg of heroin: interior minister

Turkish police seize 825 kg of heroin: interior minister
WORLD Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Over 150 international charities and humanitarian groups on July 1 called for disbanding a controversial Israeli and U.S.-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza because of chaos and deadly violence against Palestinians seeking food at its sites.  
ECONOMY 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

Türkiye's 12-month rolling exports hit a historic high of $267 billion in June, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on July 2.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿