Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

ANKARA

Türkiye will host the 2026 NATO summit at a new military complex currently under construction in the capital Ankara, daily Milliyet said on July 2.

The Ay Yıldız Joint Command Headquarters, named after the crescent and star of the Turkish flag, will reportedly serve as the venue for the high-level gathering of alliance leaders.

The complex, occupying 12.6 million square meters, is designed to bring together the country’s key military institutions, including the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the commands of the army, navy and air force.

The “star” section of the campus will be prepared specifically for the summit, according to the report. Turkish officials believe Ankara’s selection over other potential host cities such as Istanbul or Antalya is partly due to its lower tourism traffic in July, which would ease logistical burdens during the summit.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan unveiled the project on Aug. 30, 2021 — coinciding with the anniversary of the 1922 Great Offensive, a decisive campaign in Türkiye's War of Independence. He said the complex will be “a structure that instills fear in enemies and confidence in friends.”

Government officials have described the headquarters as larger than the U.S. Pentagon in scale.

A new Foreign Ministry building is also slated to rise adjacent to the military complex.

The Ay Yıldız campus is planned to host up to 15,000 personnel. Its central crescent-shaped structure will contain five conference halls, including one with a seating capacity of 1,680, and others ranging from 251 to 502 seats. These will be encircled by a 23,000-square-meter ceremonial plaza.

A star-shaped reception and exhibition hall will serve as the focal point at the front of the plaza.

Local media says the headquarters will also feature an underground operations center approximately 30 meters below the surface, equipped with advanced defenses against ballistic, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats, as well as robust cybersecurity measures.

Officials said the campus will become operational in phases, with the Defense Ministry moving in first, followed by military command units completing their relocation by 2028.