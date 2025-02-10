MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

On Nov. 18, 2024, the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia (MIKTA) convened on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a joint communiqué, they reaffirmed MIKTA’s identity as a cross-regional partnership committed to democracy, international law, multilateralism, and global cooperation.

In a world marked by geopolitical tensions and divisions, MIKTA’s leaders sent a clear message: Their partnership remains a relevant platform for advancing effective and democratic global governance. Over the past eleven years, MIKTA has proven its value as a flexible forum for policy dialogue and coordination, despite having no formal secretariat. Through many meetings and exchanges, the group has achieved notable outcomes across multiple sectors.

Since its inception, MIKTA has held regular dialogues among foreign ministers during the G20 and UN General Assembly High-Level Week. Its engagement extends to parliaments, development agencies, and embassies worldwide, reflecting its broad and multilayered approach.

In March 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye hosted MIKTA’s first event under the Mexican Presidency at Antalya Diplomacy Forum. The gathering was an opportunity for member countries to have a dialogue on development cooperation, including an exchange with the Turkish Coordination and Cooperation Agency (TIKA). It also marked the beginning of Mexico’s MIKTA Chairship for the year.

Under Mexico’s Chairship throughout 2024, MIKTA adopted 13 statements at high level multilateral gatherings on critical global issues such as sustainable development, climate change, and women’s empowerment.

Key initiatives of the Mexican Chairship included hosting the 10th MIKTA Speakers’ Consultation in May, which brought together parliamentary leaders, and the 4th MIKTA Development Network Meeting in July, organized by Mexico’s Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID).

The Mexican Embassy in Ankara coordinated activities to promote MIKTA’s work, including the annual MIKTA Film Festival in November, which highlighted the cultural diversity of member states. The embassy also partnered with the Middle East Technical University to hold the panel “MIKTA’s Contribution to Global Governance,” offering students insights into MIKTA’s efforts to strengthen multilateral institutions.

True to its culinary heritage, Mexico organized the “Flavors of MIKTA” event in November. Chefs from each country created an innovative menu blending traditional cuisines with Turkish ingredients, celebrating cultural fusion.

Additionally, Mexico facilitated dialogue with the UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries, based in Gebze, Türkiye. This dialogue helped to start the conversation on how MIKTA can support technological solutions for global development goals, aligning with its commitment to fostering equitable progress.

The achievements of 2024 were possible thanks to the dedication and professionalism of the diplomatic staff of all MIKTA countries.

MIKTA’s enduring relevance lies in its ability to bridge divides and promote a stable, inclusive international system. As stated in the Rio communiqué, the group is dedicated to building “a safe, peaceful, just, equal, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.”

We commend the Mexican Embassy in Ankara for its impactful chairship in 2024 and we look forward to the Republic of Korea assuming MIKTA’s leadership in 2025.

Written by:

Amb. Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye

José Luis Martínez y Hernández, Ambassador of Mexico

Achmad Rizal Purnama, Ambassador of Indonesia

Yeondoo Jeong, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea

Miles Armitage, Ambassador of Australia