Midterm break kicks off for 20 mln students

ANKARA

The eagerly awaited midterm break begins today for approximately 20 million students and 1.2 million teachers in schools affiliated with the Education Ministry.

The break is marked by the distribution of report cards, which, for some students, will bring joy to their families with commendation and appreciation certificates.

In a written directive sent by the ministry, students are encouraged to participate in cultural, artistic, sports and scientific activities during the midterm break instead of receiving traditional homework assignments.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin's letter to all the 81 provinces in the country for the 2023-2024 academic year emphasizes the importance of engaging in quality time with family and participating in activities aligned with their interests. The letter states that this approach will lead to a more productive holiday and a refreshed start to the new semester while reducing children's digital dependency and TV addiction.

Professor Dr. Hakan Türkmen, the head of the Mathematics and Science Education Department at Ege University Faculty of Education, cautioned parents on how to react to their children's report cards: "Regardless of the report card, make sure your child feels loved, and express that you will continue to love them. Parents need to show trust in their children, believe that they can be more successful in the second semester, and support them."

While speaking at the midterm report card ceremony at Sincan Şehit Ahmet Gözütok Primary School, Tekin expressed his greatest desire for children to develop reading skills. He stressed that parents should convey their trust in their children's abilities and encourage them to be more successful in the upcoming semester.