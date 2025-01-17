Midterm break begins for 20 mln students

ISTANBUL
Nearly 20 million students across Türkiye, from preschool to high school, received their first-semester report cards on Jan. 17, marking the start of the midterm break.

The first semester of the 2024-2025 academic year, which began on Sept. 9, 2024, officially concluded.

For the first time, as part of the Century of Türkiye Maarif Model, the Education Ministry provided first-grade students with “development reports,” which highlight students’ social-emotional learning skills and provide a detailed assessment of their progress, instead of traditional report cards.

The reports included learning outcomes and developmental indicators, giving parents valuable insights into their children's growth along with specific recommendations for further support.

This year, the ministry continued its end-of-term activity week initiative, first introduced last year to encourage student participation in artistic, cultural, sports and scientific activities during the final week of the semester.

As part of these efforts, student participation in centrally defined events within the e-School Social Activities Module was recorded. The entries will be reflected in students’ activity-based report cards, ensuring a comprehensive overview of their achievements.

First lady Emine Erdoğan addressed students in a social media message on the occasion of the semester break for the 2024-2025 academic year.

“Dear students, you have successfully completed another semester. Remember that the real success is to pursue your dreams while maintaining your enthusiasm for learning. I wish you to spend this holiday resting, exploring and sharing with your loved ones. May your success continue,” she wrote.

The midterm holiday officially begins on Jan. 20 and will end on Jan. 31, giving the students around two weeks to focus on extracurricular activities.

The second-semester break is scheduled from March 31 to April 4, with the academic year officially ending on June 20.

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
