Mid-term break starts for 20 mln Turkish students

Approximately 20 million students in primary and secondary education across Türkiye have received their report cards, marking the beginning of the first mid-term break of the 2024-2025 academic year on Nov. 8.

Classes will resume on Nov. 18, after a nine-day holiday designed to offer students a balanced period of rest and preparation.

Türkiye’s academic system operates on two primary semesters: Fall and spring. Each semester includes a mid-term break, with a longer winter break after the conclusion of the first semester. This year’s fall semester began on Sept. 9 and will end on Jan. 17, 2025. The winter break runs from Jan. 20 to Jan. 31, followed by the spring semester, which concludes the academic year on June 20, 2025.

Rahşan Tekinarslan, an academic coordinator at a private school, emphasized the importance of balance during the mid-term break.

“Completely disconnecting from studies can lead to adaptation problems upon returning to school,” she explained. “Instead of only resting or studying, students should aim for a mix of both.”

Tekinarslan suggested a structured approach to the holiday. For the first three days, she suggested students should focus on relaxation. They can engage in family activities, sports or creative pursuits such as writing. Evening reading sessions can further develop their interests.

In the next three days, students can dedicate two to three hours daily to challenging subjects or review material. Balance study sessions with outdoor activities or hobbies.

The final three days should be dedicated to transitioning back into school routines by gradually increasing study time. Tekinarslan also suggested preparing school supplies and engaging in cultural activities, such as attending theater performances, to help students refocus and reignite their motivation.

Maintaining a regular sleep and meal schedule during the break is crucial, as irregular patterns can disrupt students' routines and performance upon their return.

