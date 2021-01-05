Mid-season transfer window for Turkish clubs opens

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The winter transfer season for Turkish football clubs has opened on Jan. 4.

The second phase of the transfer window will start tomorrow and end at the beginning of February.

Turkish Süper Lig side Fatih Karagümrük already signed with three players before the transfer window began.

Italian midfielder Andrea Bertolacci, Italian forward Fabio Borini, and Turkish midfielder Emre Çolak became a part of the Istanbul side in December.

Çolak, 29, was a Spain's Deportivo de La Coruna player from Jan. 1, to July 21, 2020.

He helped Turkish side Galatasaray win three Süper Lig titles.

Bertolacci left Italy's Sampdoria in September and has also made appearances for several Italian clubs such as AC Milan, Roma and Lecce.

The 29-year-old helped Milan win the Italian Super Cup in 2017.

Italian left winger Borini was a member of English side Chelsea to win the 2010 English Premier League title. He also bagged the English FA Cup with Chelsea in the same year.

Throughout his career, Borini made appearances for England's Liverpool, Sunderland, Swansea and Italy's AC Milan, Roma and Hellas Verona.

Also, another Super Lig club Aytemiz Alanyaspor signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Turkish midfielder Hasan Hüseyin Acar in December.

Some stars currently without a club

Spanish forward Diego Costa and Brazilian national Hulk became free agents after they parted ways with their clubs.

Atletico Madrid terminated Costa's contract in December, while Hulk officially ended his deal with China's Shanghai SIPG on Jan. 1.

Costa was a Chelsea player between 2014 and 2017 as he claimed two English Premier League titles with the Blues.

The 32-year-old also won the 2018 UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid.

Hulk, 34, produced 76 goals and 54 assists in 145 games for Shanghai SIPG.

Before his move to Shanghai SIPG in 2016, he played for Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg, where he won the Russian Premier League title.

The Brazilian forward led Porto to clinch the 2011 UEFA Europa League title.

Hulk was also a four-time Portuguese champion with Porto.

In addition to Costa and Hulk, Nigerian winger Ahmed Musa is also available to join a club on a free transfer in the January transfer window.

Musa left Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr in October.

The 28-year-old previously played for some European clubs, including England's Leicester City and Russia's CSKA Moscow.

He helped the Nigerian national team win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Musa also led CSKA Moscow to claim three Russian league titles.