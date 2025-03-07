Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG

Tech giant Microsoft will invest $298 million on artificial intelligence (AI) and data center infrastructure in South Africa, the company's vice-chair has said.

The multinational announced in January it would provide one million South Africans with AI and cyber security training opportunities by 2026.

"We are investing more money to expand our AI and data centre investment here," Brad Smith said at a conference in Johannesburg.

The pledge builds onto previous investments totalling $1 billion on data centers in the country, Smith said.

The company will also fund 50,000 people to follow further courses and certification exams in cloud architecture, AI and cybersecurity, he said.

Speaking at the same conference, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the investment comes "at a pivotal time" as the country prepares to host the Group of 20 major economies in November.

The pledge comes at a time when South Africa has come into the crosshairs of United States President Donald Trump, who last month froze aid to the country over a range of policies, including a recent land ownership law.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were both absent from the preliminary G20 talks held in Johannesburg and Cape Town last month.

"I said to Brad: you are very brave", Ramaphosa joked at the conference, describing Microsoft as "an American company with an African heart."

"The global community is rushing to harness the opportunities AI presents," Ramaphosa said, warning that the technology's use "must be inclusive and equitable and make sure no one is left behind".

Pretoria has pushed for an "equitable, inclusive and just" development of AI as one of its priorities on the agenda of its G20 presidency.