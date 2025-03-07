Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa

Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG
Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa

Tech giant Microsoft will invest $298 million on artificial intelligence (AI) and data center infrastructure in South Africa, the company's vice-chair has said.

The multinational announced in January it would provide one million South Africans with AI and cyber security training opportunities by 2026.

"We are investing more money to expand our AI and data centre investment here," Brad Smith said at a conference in Johannesburg.

The pledge builds onto previous investments totalling $1 billion on data centers in the country, Smith said.

The company will also fund 50,000 people to follow further courses and certification exams in cloud architecture, AI and cybersecurity, he said.

Speaking at the same conference, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the investment comes "at a pivotal time" as the country prepares to host the Group of 20 major economies in November.

The pledge comes at a time when South Africa has come into the crosshairs of United States President Donald Trump, who last month froze aid to the country over a range of policies, including a recent land ownership law.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were both absent from the preliminary G20 talks held in Johannesburg and Cape Town last month.

"I said to Brad: you are very brave", Ramaphosa joked at the conference, describing Microsoft as "an American company with an African heart."

"The global community is rushing to harness the opportunities AI presents," Ramaphosa said, warning that the technology's use "must be inclusive and equitable and make sure no one is left behind".

Pretoria has pushed for an "equitable, inclusive and just" development of AI as one of its priorities on the agenda of its G20 presidency.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

    Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

  2. Courage is essential

    Courage is essential

  3. Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

    Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

  4. Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

    Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

  5. Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

    Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Recommended
Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head
EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport

EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport
IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye

IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye
Germany was largest export market for automotive industry

Germany was largest export market for automotive industry
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey
World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth

World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth
WORLD Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has written to Iran's supreme leader pressing for new talks on its nuclear program, warning of possible military action if not.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿