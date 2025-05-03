Microplastics in human brain surge nearly 50 pct in 8 years: Study

ISTANBUL

A researcher of the CNRS inspects pieces of microplastic collected from the River Rhone in Arles, southern France on April 10, 2025

A new U.S. study found that microplastic accumulation in the human brain has increased by nearly 50% in the last eight years, raising concerns about the long-term health effects of increased plastic exposure.

The study, published in Nature Medicine in February examined tissue samples from 30 people's brains, livers, and kidneys across the United States. Researchers measured both microplastics and nanoplastics, and the brain had the highest concentrations, nearly ten times higher than other organs.

In the brain's frontal lobe alone, researchers discovered approximately 4,917 micrograms of plastic per gram of tissue, up from 3,345 micrograms in 2016. Experts estimate that this is roughly equivalent to the plastic content of a standard plastic bag.

Plastic levels increased in all organs compared to previous data, with the liver increasing from 433 to 500 micrograms, the kidneys from 404 to 480 micrograms, and the brain from 3,345 to 4,917 micrograms. These findings indicate that plastic particles are increasingly capable of infiltrating human tissue, with the brain being particularly vulnerable.

Professor Mustafa Özdogan, an oncology expert and president of Türkiye's Hereditary Cancers Association, told Anadolu that the brain's high fat content and constant blood circulation make it more susceptible to plastic buildup. He explained that particles as small as one nanometer can now pass through the blood-brain barrier, which was previously thought to be one of the body's most secure defenses.

According to Özdogan, the amount of plastic found in the brain's frontal region was nearly two grams, which is roughly equivalent to a plastic bag. The particles were mostly colorless or transparent and varied in shape, including round, threadlike, and angular. These forms allow plastic to enter the body via a variety of pathways, including food, air, and water.

The study identified polyethylene as the most common plastic found in brain tissue. This material is widely used in products such as plastic bags, water bottles, food packaging, and synthetic textiles. Özdogan added that everyday items like disposable utensils, cosmetics, and clothing all contribute to plastic exposure.

He warned that these particles could be linked to a variety of serious health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, dementia, Alzheimer's, digestive problems, and hormone-related disorders. He explained that microplastics trigger inflammation and toxic stress in blood vessels and brain tissue, hastening the progression of these diseases.