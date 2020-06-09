Micro-sculptor creates thumbtack size chess set

  • June 09 2020 09:37:00

Micro-sculptor creates thumbtack size chess set

AYDIN
Micro-sculptor creates thumbtack size chess set

A Turkish micro-sculptor created a ceramic chess set on a board measuring 9 by 9 millimeters, asserting it to be two times smaller than the set of current Guinness World Record's holder.

Necati Korkmaz told Anadolu Agency that he worked around six hours every day in the last six months to finish his tiny chess set.

“From time to time, I was very tired but it is a great pleasure to see the work of art finished,” Kormaz said.

“I prepared a really usable micro chess set.”

The details of the chess set can only be seen under a microscope and it is played with special sticks. The chess set is on a board measuring 9mm by 9mm, and the pieces are between 1,5 mm and 3mm.

Korkmaz wants to apply to Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievement, to register his mini chess set.

“The set consists of 32 pieces built on a board of about 9 mm by 9 mm,” he said, adding the set of the current world record holder U.S-based artist Ara Ghazaryan measures 15.3 by 15.3 mm.

“It is almost two times bigger than ours,” Korkmaz said. “We want to beat this record and bring it to Turkey.”

The Turkish sculptor’s more than 40 works which can only be seen via a magnifying glass or a microscope are exhibited at Necati Korkmaz Micro Miniatur Art Center and Exhibition Area in Kuşadası, Aydın on Turkey’s Aegean coast.

Among his artworks are a 2mm-doctor sculpture on a syringe needle to raise awareness on medical staff fighting against the novel coronavirus as well as a prayer bead with 99 names of God written on it which is made of fig seeds.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  2. Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

    Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

  3. Erdoğan says Turkey, US nearing new era in ties in handling of Libya

    Erdoğan says Turkey, US nearing new era in ties in handling of Libya

  4. New regulations introduced amid normalization

    New regulations introduced amid normalization

  5. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers
Recommended
Natural life park inhabitants befriend caregivers

Natural life park inhabitants befriend caregivers
Part of China’s Great Wall not built for war: Study

Part of China’s Great Wall not built for war: Study
Buried Roman city revealed with radar

Buried Roman city revealed with radar
Migration Film Festival announces lineup

Migration Film Festival announces lineup
1,600-year old basilica becomes more visible amid outbreak

1,600-year old basilica becomes more visible amid outbreak
Istanbul’s landmark tower to be revamped: Minister

Istanbul’s landmark tower to be revamped: Minister
WORLD US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on June 8, each saying the other side was to blame for the duke's failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.
ECONOMY Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D

Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D

Turkey has launched a new free-trade zone specializing in R&D, high technology, and high added-value activities, the nation's trade minister said on June 9.

SPORTS Aussie Rules football welcomes back spectators

Aussie Rules football welcomes back spectators

Thousands of spectators will be able to attend an Australian Rules football match this weekend as the competition resumes after its coronavirus shutdown, officials announced on June 9.