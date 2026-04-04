Michelin Guide expands to cover entire Türkiye for first time

ISTANBUL

The Michelin Guide is set to expand its coverage to the entirety of Türkiye for the first time, evolving from city-specific selections to a comprehensive national edition that highlights Türkiye's diverse culinary landscape from major urban centers to rising regional destinations.

Having first launched in Istanbul in 2023, the Guide gradually extended its reach to destinations such as the western city of İzmir, the southwestern province of Muğla and the central city of Nevşehir’s iconic Cappadocia.

This year’s edition will now represent Türkiye as a whole, with inspectors traveling nationwide to evaluate restaurants across both major cities and emerging culinary destinations. The country’s first fully national selection is expected to be announced by the end of 2026.

Selections are based on five universal criteria: The quality of ingredients, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, the chef’s personality as expressed through cuisine and consistency over time.

Michelin officials emphasize that all restaurant evaluations remain strictly anonymous and independent.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, expressed great pleasure regarding the expansion of the guide to cover the whole of Türkiye.

“Turkish cuisine stands out with its diversity, deep-rooted traditions and remarkable creativity. Across the country, chefs continue to build a vibrant and contemporary dining scene while reinterpreting regional heritage,” he said.

Alongside the upcoming nationwide expansion, the 2026 selection has already brought a notable development: Türkiye has two restaurants holding two Michelin stars at the present.

TURK Fatih Tutak in Istanbul has retained its two-star status, continuing to stand out with its philosophy rooted in respect for local ingredients, traditions and regional identity.

Vino Locale İzmir has emerged as the biggest surprise of 2026, upgrading from one star to two. The restaurant has now become the city’s first and only two-Michelin-starred venue.