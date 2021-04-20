Michelangelo’s David gets a 3D-printed twin

  • April 20 2021 07:00:00

Michelangelo’s David gets a 3D-printed twin

Michelangelo’s David gets a 3D-printed twin

Standing just as tall but weighing 10 times less, an exact replica of Michelangelo’s statue of David created using 3D printers is covered with marble dust in a workshop in Florence.

Italy has commissioned the copy of the Renaissance masterpiece, which lives in the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence, to represent the country at the Dubai Expo 2021 starting in October.

It was made by a team of technicians at Hexagon Italia, under the curatorship of the University of Florence, who produced a high-definition physical copy finished off by master restorers.

There were major challenges, not least that the statue is huge, standing at 5.2 meters tall (17 feet). It is also one of the world’s most famous sculptures, requiring close attention to detail.

But unlike previous casts, the process has the benefit of being carried out without any risk of damage.

“We digitized the statue with optical instruments without ever touching it,” Levio Valetti, head of marketing at Hexagon Italia, told AFP.

“It’s a much more accurate reproduction than those made in the past, including the casts.”

The statue was sculpted between 1501 and 1504 from a single block of marble, depicting the Biblical hero David, who killed the giant Goliath with his sling.

It was scanned and the replica created out of acrylic resin. At 550 kilograms including the base, it is 10 times lighter than the original.

The copy, which is due to arrive in Dubai later this month, was finished off by craftsmen and restorers, who applied marble dust for an authentic final effect.

But some people say it will never stack up to the original David.

“No one can ever do that because no copy could capture the pathos of the original,” the head of the Galleria dell’Accademia, Cecilie Hollberg, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

But she said the copy could be “its messenger, its technological, artistic and artisanal alter ego.”

TURKEY Erdoğan congratulates Bulgaria’s Borisov on party’s win

Erdoğan congratulates Bulgaria’s Borisov on party’s win
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

    Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

  2. Turkish car receives int'l design award

    Turkish car receives int'l design award

  3. Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

    Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

  4. Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert

    Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert

  5. Russian ambassador’s killer secret FETÖ member: Court verdict

    Russian ambassador’s killer secret FETÖ member: Court verdict
Recommended
Urartu-era open-air temple discovered in eastern Turkey

Urartu-era open-air temple discovered in eastern Turkey
Turkey’s Tunceli Museum awaits visitors in new tourism season

Turkey’s Tunceli Museum awaits visitors in new tourism season
Caracal photographed in Muğla

Caracal photographed in Muğla
Restoration of Hagia Sophia sets example for world, says official

Restoration of Hagia Sophia sets example for world, says official
Fashion industry evolves, as virus forces rethink

Fashion industry evolves, as virus forces rethink
UK’s star ballet choreographer dies at 35

UK’s star ballet choreographer dies at 35
WORLD NASAs Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the planet’s thin air on April 19, achieving the first powered flight on another planet.
ECONOMY Central Bank acted legally in FX transactions: Minister

Central Bank acted legally in FX transactions: Minister

The Turkish Central Bank has been using the legal authority given to it by laws to keep the foreign exchange markets under control and protect the value of the Turkish Lira, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on April 19.
SPORTS Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League on April 19 in a potentially seismic shift in the way football is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism.