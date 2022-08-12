Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey to be auctioned

A jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, his last title victory, is set to be auctioned off in September for an estimated $3-5 million, Sotheby’s announced Wednesday.

The iconic red Chicago Bulls jersey, with Jordan’s number 23 on the back, is only the second worn by the star during his six championships to be sold at auction.

Most of Jordan’s NBA Finals jerseys remain in private hands, according to Sotheby’s, although he has donated one to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The jersey will first be publicly displayed in Monterey, California before being shipped to New York, where fans will also have the chance to view it during the online auction which runs from Sept. 6-14.

Though the estimate by Sotheby’s is lower than the record set in May for the most expensive sports memorabilia ever sold - $9.3 million for soccer star Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey - it would be the highest price ever for one of Jordan’s artifacts.

