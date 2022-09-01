MHP to work extraordinarily for Erdoğan’s reelection

ANKARA

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will work extraordinarily for the reelection of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the upcoming elections, its chairman Devlet Bahçeli has said, ruling out snap polls this autumn.

“Our candidate for the presidential elections is Mr. Erdoğan. An extraordinary effort will be exerted for his reelection,” Bahçeli told the reporters following a meeting at the party headquarters on Sept. 1.

The MHP and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) constitute the People’s Alliance and will nominate Erdoğan as the joint candidate. Bahçeli said that the MHP will work for the elections in the most devoted way so that the People Alliance can also get the necessary majority in parliament for amending the constitution.

The MHP will hold its first rally in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas on Sept. 4, Bahçeli stressed, while ruling out early polls this autumn. “The elections will be held in June 2023,” Bahçeli said, recalling, “There are nine months and 18 days left for the polls. We have to wait until that day.”

The MHP leader strongly accused main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu of trying to provoke young people, teachers and other public servants against the government, saying, “The CHP’s provocations continue in every field. They are trying to push the youngsters for street protests. They should not forget that the streets are dangerous.”