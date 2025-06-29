MHP to launch nationwide meetings on 'terror-free Türkiye' vision

ANKARA
The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a key partner in Türkiye's ruling alliance, will hold a series of public meetings in nine cities to promote the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

Dubbed "National Unity and Solidarity Meetings for a Terror-Free Türkiye," the events will take place under the slogan "centennial unity, eternal brotherhood," MHP deputy leader Semih Yalçın said in a written statement on June 28.

The first meeting is scheduled for Aug. 9 in the eastern province of Erzurum, followed by gatherings in Istanbul on August 16, Tokat on Aug. 23, Van on Sept. 6, Eskişehir on Sept. 13, and Ankara and Denizli on Sept. 20. The final events will be held in Adana and Gaziantep on Sept. 27.

Yalçın said the meetings will bring together a broad spectrum of participants, including representatives from trade and agricultural chambers, professional associations, unions, civil society groups and organizations for veterans and families of fallen soldiers. Local officials and citizens are also expected to attend.

Party officials, including members of the central executive and disciplinary boards, lawmakers and provincial and district leaders, will participate in the meetings.

The government’s initiative includes a renewed peace effort that reportedly led PKK to declare its intention to disband. The process gained momentum after lawmakers from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) were allowed to visit jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on the İmralı prison island.

 

