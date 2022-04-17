MHP MP resigns from party after critical statements on economy

ANKARA

A lawmaker from the ranks of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has resigned following the launch of a disciplinary action against him over his critical statements on the state of the Turkish economy.

Baki Ersoy, MHP’s deputy from the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, announced on Twitter that he resigned from his party over the weekend.

“I will continue to remain loyal and attached to my cause and my leader, Mr. Devlet Bahçeli. I resign from my party to prevent my cause and my party from being exploited due to the public discussion about disciplinary action against me,” he stated.

The MHP is part of the People Alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and has already announced that it will support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s presidential bid in the next elections. Bahçeli often voices his support for the AKP government and its economic policies.

Disciplinary action was launched against Ersoy after he stressed that the actual inflation rate was much higher than the officially announced figures. “The price hikes are ruining the people. This is real and we cannot ignore that. We have to talk about these things,” he had stated in a TV interview.

The MHP now has 47 seats in parliament.