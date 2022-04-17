MHP MP resigns from party after critical statements on economy

  • April 17 2022 10:46:00

MHP MP resigns from party after critical statements on economy

ANKARA
MHP MP resigns from party after critical statements on economy

A lawmaker from the ranks of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has resigned following the launch of a disciplinary action against him over his critical statements on the state of the Turkish economy.

Baki Ersoy, MHP’s deputy from the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, announced on Twitter that he resigned from his party over the weekend.

“I will continue to remain loyal and attached to my cause and my leader, Mr. Devlet Bahçeli. I resign from my party to prevent my cause and my party from being exploited due to the public discussion about disciplinary action against me,” he stated.

The MHP is part of the People Alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and has already announced that it will support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s presidential bid in the next elections. Bahçeli often voices his support for the AKP government and its economic policies.

Disciplinary action was launched against Ersoy after he stressed that the actual inflation rate was much higher than the officially announced figures. “The price hikes are ruining the people. This is real and we cannot ignore that. We have to talk about these things,” he had stated in a TV interview.

The MHP now has 47 seats in parliament.

Turkey, resignation,

TURKEY CHP leader vows reconciliation for unity in society

CHP leader vows reconciliation for unity in society
MOST POPULAR

  1. We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan

    We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan

  2. House sales in Turkey jumped by 20.6 pct in March

    House sales in Turkey jumped by 20.6 pct in March

  3. Slovakia eyes Bayraktar drones

    Slovakia eyes Bayraktar drones

  4. Russia strikes Ukraine’s big cities, bears down on Mariupol

    Russia strikes Ukraine’s big cities, bears down on Mariupol

  5. Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu

    Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu
Recommended
CHP leader vows reconciliation for unity in society

CHP leader vows reconciliation for unity in society
Exorbitant price increases global problem: Erdoğan

Exorbitant price increases global problem: Erdoğan
AKP preparing bill to fight mucilage in Marmara Sea

AKP preparing bill to fight mucilage in Marmara Sea
We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan

We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan
Erdoğan has iftar dinner with relatives of femicide victims

Erdoğan has iftar dinner with relatives of femicide victims
Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu

Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu
WORLD US judge deemed controversial Musk tweet on Tesla ‘false’: investors

US judge deemed controversial Musk tweet on Tesla ‘false’: investors

A 2018 tweet posted by Elon Musk in which he claimed to have secured the funding to take Tesla private was deemed "false and misleading" by a judge, according to documents filed by investors suing his electric car company.

ECONOMY Exporters to benefit from loan package: Minister

Exporters to benefit from loan package: Minister

Businesses that earn revenues in foreign currencies, particularly exporters and tourism companies, will be granted cheap loans, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said at a meeting in the Black Sea province of Samsun on April 15.
SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.