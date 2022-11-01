MHP leader welcomes Erdoğan’s ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli applauded the government’s new vision document “Century of Türkiye“ for the new century of the republic.

“It would be appropriate for the Turkish nation, who set the course in history with their heroism, to seal the new century of the republic. The ‘Century of Türkiye’ is a new triumphal breakthrough of the Turkish nation,” he said, addressing the MHP members at the parliament.

The MHP announced the party’s goal of “Contract with the Century” at the sixth Ordinary Grand Convention held on Nov. 5, 2000, Bahçeli said.

“I would like to express with pleasure that our declaration of that day’s ‘Contract with the Century’ and the determination of today’s ‘Century of Türkiye’ overlapped and complemented each other,” he said.

The MHP positively responds to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s invitation to “Come, let’s create the vision of the Century of Türkiye together,” Bahçeli said.

“Those who see the development in the transition from turban to tarboosh, from tarboosh to hat, and those who struggle on the surface without penetrating the essence of burning issues will have nothing to tell our nation. The centennial of the republic and the new century that will begin later is not an ordinary calendar change,” Bahçeli stated.

Last week, Erdoğan issued a general call on the people, including those who are in the opposition, to come together to build the Century of Türkiye starting from 2023, the year the Republic of Türkiye will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

“We will elevate the Century of Türkiye by making our country one of the 10 largest states in the world in all fields of politics, economy, technology, military and diplomacy,” Erdoğan said.

“One of the first goals of our Century of Türkiye vision is to draw a new constitution that will be the product of the national will,” the president also said.