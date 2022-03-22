MHP leader says Turkey is the most balanced state in Ukraine-Russia conflict

ANKARA

Turkey has a most balanced approach toward the war between Russia and Ukraine and the only way to end the war is to bring the leaders of the warring sides together in Istanbul in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on March 22.

“The only and valid way to end the war is for the heads of state of these countries to come together, for example, in Istanbul with the participation of our president,” Bahçeli said, speaking at his party’s parliamentary group meeting.

He welcomed Turkey’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and identified this diplomatic work as “extraordinary.”

“Turkey is the country that approaches the war in the most balanced way and handles the process from the widest perspective,” Bahçeli said.

Turkey’s “multidimensional and balanced” policies have the consistency to serve to end the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, he said, adding that no country has such a “benevolent” attitude.

The West is “gambling” on the president of Ukraine, and these countries are “eager to hide behind and set up a bench to prolong the war,” the MHP leader argued.

Countries that give the floor for the speech of the president of Ukraine in their parliaments are “hypocrites,” he said and accused the United States of “fueling” the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He also warned against the Russian intelligence agency’s claim that the cables of the mines laid by Ukraine in the Black Sea have been broken, and that these mines can reach the straits with the current.

This is “either a game of perception or a very serious threat notification. If this is true, Turkey is in high danger, being prepared and vigilant is vital,” he said.