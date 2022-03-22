MHP leader says Turkey is the most balanced state in Ukraine-Russia conflict

  • March 22 2022 14:39:00

MHP leader says Turkey is the most balanced state in Ukraine-Russia conflict

ANKARA
MHP leader says Turkey is the most balanced state in Ukraine-Russia conflict

Turkey has a most balanced approach toward the war between Russia and Ukraine and the only way to end the war is to bring the leaders of the warring sides together in Istanbul in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on March 22.

“The only and valid way to end the war is for the heads of state of these countries to come together, for example, in Istanbul with the participation of our president,” Bahçeli said, speaking at his party’s parliamentary group meeting.

He welcomed Turkey’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and identified this diplomatic work as “extraordinary.”

“Turkey is the country that approaches the war in the most balanced way and handles the process from the widest perspective,” Bahçeli said.

Turkey’s “multidimensional and balanced” policies have the consistency to serve to end the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, he said, adding that no country has such a “benevolent” attitude.

The West is “gambling” on the president of Ukraine, and these countries are “eager to hide behind and set up a bench to prolong the war,” the MHP leader argued.

Countries that give the floor for the speech of the president of Ukraine in their parliaments are “hypocrites,” he said and accused the United States of “fueling” the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He also warned against the Russian intelligence agency’s claim that the cables of the mines laid by Ukraine in the Black Sea have been broken, and that these mines can reach the straits with the current.

This is “either a game of perception or a very serious threat notification. If this is true, Turkey is in high danger, being prepared and vigilant is vital,” he said.

Politics,

TURKEY President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  2. Russian oligarch’s megayacht spotted in Turkey

    Russian oligarch’s megayacht spotted in Turkey

  3. Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

    Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

  4. Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb, battle for Mariupol rages

    Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb, battle for Mariupol rages

  5. Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

    Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai
Recommended
CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey

CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey
Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges
Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea
Police bust fake medical report ring

Police bust fake medical report ring
Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes
Demolition of late Ottoman-era cemetery in Greece draws criticism

Demolition of late Ottoman-era cemetery in Greece draws criticism
WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Mar. 21, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

ECONOMY Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

Canadian Teamsters and CP Rail blamed each other for a work stoppage on March 20 that brought trains to a halt across Canada and interrupted fertilizer and other shipments to and from the United States.

SPORTS Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP on Mar. 20 and then promised to give the trophy to his baby daughter.