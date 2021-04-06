MHP leader condemns statement by retired admirals on Montreux Convention

  • April 06 2021 11:58:00

MHP leader condemns statement by retired admirals on Montreux Convention

ANKARA
MHP leader condemns statement by retired admirals on Montreux Convention

The declaration of the 104 retired admirals supporting the Montreux Convention is a “black stain” on Turkey’s history of democracy, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on April 6, calling on the authorities to remove their titles and abolish their pensions.

“The 104 retired admirals who were enslaved... secret ambitions are a black stain in the history of the Turkish democracy,” he said, addressing his party members.

Bahçeli suggested that the admirals committed a crime with their statement. “This crime cannot and will not go unpunished,” he said, accusing the declaration as a call for a coup.

“This statement violates the law, and [it’s] a weapon directed at the national will,” he added.

Bahçeli also criticized the timing of the declaration, saying that Turkey was at risk of survival.

He warned that Turkey could face “dangerous… events, risks and threats to its survival, something which we know from our history.”

Bahçeli criticized the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, for his objection to the government’s reaction against the declaration. The CHP leader defined the government’s reaction as a “fake agenda” aiming to divert the people’s attention.

The convention is a red line for Turkey that guarantees peace and stability in the Black Sea, he noted.

“First of all, I would like to say that Montreux Convention signed in 1936 is a component and inseparable part of the Treaty of Lausanne,” Bahçeli stated.

“At the same time, it is our red line which guarantees peace and stability in the Black Sea… Moreover, there is no one in Turkey who opens the Montreux Convention for discussion or calls for abolishing it,” he added.

Bahçeli also renewed his call for restructuring the Constitutional Court, accusing the top court’s head of being impartial.

“In its current form, the Constitutional Court is unrequited in the conscience of our nation and the president of the court is not impartial. It is a responsibility of justice, politics, and democracy to restructure this court after locking its door,” he stated.

Erdogan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top EU officials meet Erdoğan for talks on migration, trade

    Top EU officials meet Erdoğan for talks on migration, trade

  2. MHP leader condemns statement by retired admirals on Montreux Convention

    MHP leader condemns statement by retired admirals on Montreux Convention

  3. Experts expect further rise in virus cases in coming weeks

    Experts expect further rise in virus cases in coming weeks

  4. Ex-soldiers' declaration unacceptable: Erdoğan

    Ex-soldiers' declaration unacceptable: Erdoğan

  5. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat
Recommended
CHP leader criticizes govt’s handling of economy

CHP leader criticizes govt’s handling of economy
Experts expect further rise in virus cases in coming weeks

Experts expect further rise in virus cases in coming weeks
Turkey jails four over bombing that killed German tourists

Turkey jails four over bombing that killed German tourists
Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss relations over phone

Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss relations over phone

Doctors urge cancer patients to get vaccinated

Doctors urge cancer patients to get vaccinated
UN General Assembly head Volkan Bozkır visits Turkey

UN General Assembly head Volkan Bozkır visits Turkey
WORLD Lightning strikes to spark more Arctic fires: Study

Lightning strikes to spark more Arctic fires: Study

Lightning strikes inside the Arctic circle may double this century, sparking widespread tundra fires and increasing the risk of setting off the carbon time bomb held within permafrost, new research showed on April 5.
ECONOMY OECD area inflation rises 1.7% in February

OECD area inflation rises 1.7% in February

1.7% year-on-year in February, the organization said on April 6. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.