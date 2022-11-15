MHP leader calls for closure of HDP after terror attack

MHP leader calls for closure of HDP after terror attack

ANKARA
MHP leader calls for closure of HDP after terror attack

Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has repeated his demand for the closure of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) over its alleged links to the PKK terror organization after the deadly terrorist act in Istanbul that killed six people and injured dozens.

“We don’t want to see separatists in the parliament. We cannot stand seeing terrorists. We cannot tolerate for even a second that the HDP, which recruits terrorists and strains our patience with so-called Kurdistan propaganda, takes part in Turkish politics,” Bahçeli said in his address to his parliamentary group on Nov. 15.

Bahçeli referred to an ongoing case seen at the Constitutional Court against the HDP that seeks the banning of the political party and its top officials over its links with the terrorist organization.

The MHP leader also criticized the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and called on the main opposition to put a distance between itself and terror. “I call on the CHP management to distance themselves from the terror. The CHP and the HDP are no different,” he stated.

He also criticized the six-party Nation Alliance’s condemnation of the Istanbul attack. “There is no mention of the PKK/PYD in their statement. They cite terrorism but refrain from naming which terror organization did this,” Bahçeli said.

The attack is aiming to stop the rise of Türkiye in the region and in the world, the MHP leader said, “The objective of this bloody attack is to sabotage the 2023 vision of Türkiye. Those who claim that the government is behind this attack because of the looming elections are not merely dishonorable but also spies.”

TÜRKIYE CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home

CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home
MOST POPULAR

  1. American, Russian secret service heads meet in Ankara

    American, Russian secret service heads meet in Ankara

  2. Smuggled artifacts return to Türkiye

    Smuggled artifacts return to Türkiye

  3. Food company Tat Gıda obtains EBRD loan

    Food company Tat Gıda obtains EBRD loan

  4. At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

    At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

  5. World leaders condemn terror attack in Istanbul

    World leaders condemn terror attack in Istanbul
Recommended
CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home

CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home
Six-party alliance condemns terror attack

Six-party alliance condemns terror attack
Six-party alliance’s leaders to meet to discuss pre-election strategies

Six-party alliance’s leaders to meet to discuss pre-election strategies
Erdoğan urges Turkic countries for joint security concept against irregular migration

Erdoğan urges Turkic countries for joint security concept against irregular migration
Prosecutor submits summary proceedings against 3 opposition lawmakers

Prosecutor submits summary proceedings against 3 opposition lawmakers
Around third of convicts drug offenders: Minister

Around third of convicts drug offenders: Minister
WORLD Khersons critical infrastructure destroyed: Zelensky

Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday Russia destroyed "all critical infrastructure" in the parts of Kherson recaptured by the Ukrainian army over the past week.

ECONOMY Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity

Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity

Occupancy rates at the hotels in popular tourist destinations, such as Antalya and Cappadocia, have climbed to around 70 percent thanks to mid-term break at schools, according to business daily Dünya.
SPORTS ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

A football team consisting of 36 children with cerebral palsy using a walker has been established in Istanbul.