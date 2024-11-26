MHP leader calls for immediate talks between DEM Party, PKK leader

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has called for the swift initiation of direct talks between the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and the PKK’s jailed leader for progress in the disarmament of the terrorist organization and in resolving the Kurdish issue.

‘We expect face-to-face contact between İmralı and the DEM [Party] to take place without delay and we repeat our call with determination,” Bahçeli said during his party’s parliamentary group meeting on Nov. 26.

On Oct. 22, Bahçeli proposed to release jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan if he accepts to instruct the terror organization to lay down arms and bring an end to the armed struggle against Türkiye. Öcalan has been held in solitary confinement in a prison on the İmralı island since 1999.

"Terrorism is a dead end. Our Kurdish brothers share no affiliation with terrorist organizations. Enough suffering, enough pain. Violence is not a solution, inclusive politics is our objective,” the MHP leader told his MPs.

Bahçeli also appealed to all Turks and Kurds to unite in eradicating terrorism from Türkiye’s political agenda.

Responding to journalists' questions following the group meeting, Bahçeli addressed claims that he would meet former Mardin Mayor Ahmet Türk, who was recently dismissed due to alleged links to terrorism.

"No such request has reached us; however, if they have a desire to meet, we can always meet.’ we are always open to dialogue," he remarked.

DEM Party applies for meeting with PKK leader

Following Bahçeli's statement, DEM Party stated that it had made an official application to the Justice Ministry for a meeting with Öcalan.

"As DEM Party, we are ready to make every contribution for a democratic solution to the Kurdish question and democratization of Türkiye," the party said.

After the first call by Bahçeli, Öcalan received his first prison visit in 43 months on Oct. 23.