MHP leader backs new economic administration

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has expressed his support for Türkiye’s new economic administration and emphasized the necessity of raising interest rates.

Bahçeli’s remarks came ahead of the highly anticipated interest rate decision by the Central Bank, which is expected to be announced in the coming days.

The MHP leader acknowledged the presence of numerous factors that disrupt price stability and stressed the importance of “establishing a permanent environment of trust.”

Expressing confidence in the new cabinet’s economic reforms, Bahçeli said, “The economic policies will be successful if they are implemented as a whole in a balanced way.”

Discussing the delicate topic of interest rates, Bahçeli stated that “in theory and practice, increasing interest rates is a political choice that discourages investment, weakens entrepreneurial power and increases credit dependency.” However, he acknowledged the necessity of taking short-term and painful measures to attain economic stability and peace in Türkiye, stressing the inevitability of undertaking these measures.

Bahçeli also touched upon recent university entrance exams and offered reassurance to students who did not achieve their desired results. Moreover, he hinted at the possibility of abolishing university exams in the near future.

Moreover, Bahçeli also referenced Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to China and highlighted a statement made during his meeting with the Chinese authorities in Beijing. Abbas had referred to the Uyghur issue as China’s fight against terrorism, extremism and discrimination, rather than a human rights concern.

Bahçeli condemned his remarks, emphasizing that such characterizations are disrespectful to the Turkish nation.