MHP dissolves Istanbul organization after Yönter's exit

MHP dissolves Istanbul organization after Yönter's exit

ANKARA
MHP dissolves Istanbul organization after Yönters exit

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on April 6 announced the dissolution of its provincial organization in Istanbul along with its 39 district offices.

The move was revealed on social media by MHP deputy leader Semih Yalçın. Sertel Sevim, who had served as Istanbul party chief, reposted the statement and later shared a photo with MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli, declaring he remained “under his command.”

The decision follows the March 27 resignation of deputy leader İzzet Ulvi Yönter, who stepped down amid a series of cryptic and confrontational social media posts.

Bahçeli confirmed Yönter’s departure at a ceremony at the party headquarters, describing it as voluntary and saying it would allow Yönter to “focus on his academic work,” while denying any internal conflict.

Prior to this announcement, Yönter, an Istanbul lawmaker, had posted messages accusing an unnamed individual of infiltration and dishonesty within the party. Several top council members, including Tamer Çakıroğlu, Necmi Yıldırım, Şahin Gürz and Nevzat Ünlütürk, publicly voiced support for Yönter online.

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