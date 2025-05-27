MHP, DEM Party discuss ‘terror-free Türkiye’ efforts

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli held a meeting with a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on May 27, focusing on his recent call to establish a parliamentary commission for “terror-free Türkiye” efforts.

Bahçeli met with DEM Party co-chairs Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları, who were accompanied by parliamentary leaders Gülistan Koçyiğit and Sezai Temelli.

The 40-minute meeting was described by the DEM Party delegation as taking place in an “extremely constructive atmosphere.”

According to the written statement, the discussions covered key issues such as the necessary steps to advance the process, the role of the parliament, the new judicial package, the anticipated parliamentary commission and constitutional matters.

Forming a fully authorized commission within the parliament and adopting a method to ensure active participation of political parties in this process are of critical importance, the statement said.

The delegation also announced that it would meet with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the parliament.

The DEM Party’s outreach to political parties began on May 19, following the PKK’s announcement on May 12 that it would dissolve, after the call from its imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Following this development, Bahçeli issued his call for the establishment of a parliamentary commission to guide the “process toward a “terror-free Türkiye.”

Speaking in a commemoration ceremony later in the day, Bahçeli remarked that Türkiye is approaching an era of a “century of brotherhood.”

This was his first public speech since undergoing surgery in recent months, having previously issued only written statements throughout his recovery.

“Everything has its appointed time, and that time is approaching. A new century of brotherhood is coming,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speak Numan Kurtulmuş is expected to hold talks with Bahçeli on May 28 on the MHP leader’s call to form a parliamentary commission.